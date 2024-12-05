As Ruben Amorim looks to make his mark on his new side, one Serie A sensation is now reportedly aware that Manchester United are considering making their move for his signature in 2025.

Man Utd transfer news

After they were eased aside by Arsenal, it's clear that Amorim has quite the task on his hands when it comes to turning Manchester United around. The former Sporting Club boss has at least returned entertainment to Old Trafford since arriving - defeating Everton 4-0 in his home Premier League debut - but a trip to The Emirates proved to be a test too far and a test too early.

Following such a disastrous set of arrives under Erik ten Hag, INEOS should be desperate to put things right for Amorim, with the likes of Viktor Gyokeres already reportedly on their radar.

The Sporting striker enjoyed incredible success under Amorim in Portugal and would instantly take the Red Devils back to at least Champions League level as one of the most in-form forwards in Europe. But he's not the only one who's on United's radar.

According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, Kenan Yildiz is now aware that Manchester United are considering a move to secure his signature in 2025 alongside the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Liverpool, but is currently on course to stay put at Juventus for the 2025/26 campaign.

Still just 19 years old and beginning to play an integral part under Thiago Motta at Juventus, the interest in Yildiz should come as no real surprise.

"Magnificent" Yildiz can form Garnacho partnership

Whilst there's been several doubts about Manchester United's frontline in the last year or so, one certainty is that Alejandro Garnacho is a player who should play a pivotal part in any potential turnaround at Old Trafford. The Argentine winger was often the bright spark in a fairly dim attack under Ten Hag and could now get the chance to form an impressive partnership with Yildiz.

The Juventus teenager has the ability to play as an attacking midfielder or as a second striker and could, therefore, sit next to Garnarcho in the two number 10 roles in Amorim's 3-4-2-1 formation. Enjoying a "magnificent period" at Juventus, according to Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Yildiz is a player United must pursue in 2025.

If all goes to plan, then Manchester United could reportedly look to form an attacking trio of Garnarcho, Gyokeres and Yildiz in what would be the ultimate transfer window next summer.