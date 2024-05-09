Tottenham have been tipped to sign a speedy £14 million player for 2024/2025 as manager Ange Postecoglou pleads for change.

Postecoglou eyeing Spurs rebuild after disappointing end to season

Despite beginning the Premier League campaign in electric fashion, and once having Champions League qualification within their reach, Spurs' form has taken a serious nosedive in recent weeks.

Four consecutive Tottenham defeats in the top flight have gifted Unai Emery's Aston Villa the advantage in pursuit of fourth, who now sit seven points above the north Londoners, even if Postecoglou boasts one game in hand and could narrow that gap to four.

Barring a late capitulation from Villa and unlikely fight back from Spurs, it seems all but confirmed that the latter will be playing Europa League football next season, but that is still a real step up from their disastrous 2022/2023 under Antonio Conte and a succession of interim head coaches.

Tottenham's last five Premier League results Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Tottenham 2-3 Arsenal Newcastle 4-0 Tottenham Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham Forest

Postecoglou, speaking to the press, highlighted recently that real change is needed at N17, and it will take more time to build his long-term project.

"We need change. Change has to happen," said Postecoglou on what the Spurs squad could look like next season. "You can’t want to alter your course and expect the same people are going to be on that. It’s just not going to happen. We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about."

A few key decisions are set to be made when the transfer window reopens, on both incomings and outgoings. One of the big talking points will be how to proceed with loanee Timo Werner. The German, who joined from RB Leipzig on loan in January, could be snapped up on a permanent deal - with Spurs possessing the option to make his move indefinite.

Werner has impressed Tottenham staff with his application behind-the-scenes, but there are concerns over the "lightning quick" ace's often wasteful finishing in front of goal.

Sky Sports presenter thinks Tottenham will seal Werner deal

Regardless, speaking to Tottenham News, Sky Sports presenter Dan Bardell has tipped Spurs to seal a permanent deal for Werner this summer - who will cost them around £14 million.

“I think for that price, they’ll probably action it. I can’t see why they wouldn’t. I think they need a centre forward in the summer," said Bardell.

“Werner just gives them that multifunctional player who is so important in the modern-day Premier League. He can play left, he can play up front and as a second striker. I’d be really surprised if they didn’t action that.

“He’s had good and bad games. He’s missed chances and he’s scored a couple but he’s always involved in games.

“Spurs can pen teams further forward because he does provide that pace on the break. For £14 million, I would think that it’s actionable.”