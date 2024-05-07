A Sky Sports pundit says one player in particular will be leaving Tottenham this summer, and it's "100%" from what he knows on the situation.

Postecoglou pleads for change with Tottenham set for long-term rebuild

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has grown more and more animated on the touchline over these last few weeks, and for good reason, as his side have been far below par and seem a shadow of their former selves who started the campaign so brightly.

Some were even backing a potential Spurs title challenge at one point after Postecoglou made the best start of any new manager in Premier League history, but a combination of injuries and inconsistent form have set the Lilywhites back.

Now, barring a last-gasp collapse from Aston Villa, Tottenham appear set to miss out on fourth and Champions League football next term, with Postecoglou admitting that the north Londoners require a long-term rebuild and real change.

Tottenham's last five league games under Postecoglou Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Tottenham 2-3 Arsenal Newcastle United 4-0 Tottenham Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham Forest

"We need change. Change has to happen," said Postecoglou on Tottenham needing to overhaul the squad.

"You can’t want to alter your course and expect the same people are going to be on that. It’s just not going to happen.

"We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about. It’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey. It’s not for the want of trying. It’s just that we’re going to play a certain way, we’re going to train a certain way and we’re going to have a certain mindset.

"And that’s not for everyone. Whether it’s Liverpool or Arsenal, if you look at the beginning of their journeys, by the time they win the competition or have success, the team’s almost unrecognisable. That’s the reality if you change [and we’ve] done a major pivot here, so that definitely is the case [for us], yeah."

To make room for key new additions, with Spurs plotting to upgrade a few key areas this summer, players will need to go the other way. One of them could well be defender Joe Rodon, who's enjoyed a fantastic loan spell at Leeds United this season.

Rodon will "100%" leave Tottenham this summer

Leeds are very keen to strike a permanent deal for Rodon. However, whether or not he signs on at Elland Road indefinitely, Sky pundit Paul Robinson has told Football Insider that Rodon will "100%" be leaving Tottenham this summer based on what he knows.

“Joe Rodon… regardless of whether he stays at Leeds or goes elsewhere, he won’t be integrated back into the Spurs side, and will move this summer on a permanent deal, it’s 100% from what I know,” said Robinson.

The 26-year-old was signed by Jose Mourinho at Spurs in 2020 from Swansea City, and Ben Davies has called him a "terrific" player, but there appears to be little room for him in Postecoglou's rebuild.