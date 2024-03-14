Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson has suggested that Tottenham would be making a real mistake by signing one forward who they're apparently in pole position for.

Spurs linked with new forward this summer

By some distance, the position in which Spurs have been most heavily tipped to strengthen in the next transfer market is their attacking ranks.

Indeed, Spurs want a new winger as their key signing of the summer, and they've been repeatedly linked with some big names like Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze and Wolves winger Pedro Neto. However, another player they're thought to be interested in signing is Hull City sensation Jaden Philogene.

The 22-year-old has bagged eight goals and six assists in the Championship this season, leading to firm interest from north London. There's even been suggestions that Spurs are in pole position to sign Philogene this summer.

Robinson suggests Spurs could make mistake by signing Philogene

Reacting to the reports that Tottenham are favourites to sign the Tigers winger, Robinson has suggested that Philogene just isn't the signing Spurs should be making.

“I think he obviously didn’t get games at Aston Villa for a reason, he’s gone to the Championship and it’s difficult,” Robinson said. “I’ve not seen enough of the player regularly but he’s playing well at Hull in a team that are playing well and looking for the playoffs. But there’s a reason he didn’t break through at Villa.

“Often you see players who don’t succeed at the Premier League level, I’m not saying this is the case with him because I’ve not seen enough of him and I’ve not seen enough game time.

Jaden Philogene's best games for Hull in the Championship this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Hull City 4-1 Rotherham 8.94 Rotherham 1-2 Hull City 8.73 Hull City 1-0 Preston 8.61 Swansea 2-2 Hull City 8.49 Hull City 1-1 Plymouth Argyle 8.34

“But players find their level sometimes, so the scouting network have to be very good and very careful that he’s not a player who looks that good in the Championship but actually can’t do it in the Premier League because there’s a reason Villa will have let him go.

“At the same time, players do develop at a different rate, players develop later on, players get better and the more experience he gets in the Championship he may become a better player. From a Tottenham point of view, I don’t see him as the next level. If you’re looking at Tottenham’s front line the players they’ve got there now, you look at players like Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison, James Maddison, Son Heung-min, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson – is he an improvement on any of those, would he get in the side ahead of any of those? You’d probably argue not.

“I think from a Tottenham point of view, if you’re wanting to push on and go to that next level, I mean a top-four challenge this season was unexpected but we’re in a top-four challenge and it’s a realistic possibility. And if you’re in the Champions League next year, you’re shopping at Harrods, you’re not shopping in the Championship.”