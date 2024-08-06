A Sky Sports pundit has been left thrilled by reports that Tottenham could make a "real statement signing", alongside their chase for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

Tottenham target new striker and winger before deadline day

Last week, reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano shared news that Spurs are in the market for a new striker, and potentially a new winger, depending on the opportunities available in the coming weeks.

Romano also broke the news that Tottenham are exploring a move to sign Solanke from Bournemouth as an option to replace Harry Kane, and maybe Richarlison, with the Brazil international up for sale amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

Spurs are apparently determined to sell Richarlison this summer as manager Ange Postecoglou continues to rebuild the squad, according to GiveMeSport, who also claim that Ivan Toney is another striking option for the recruitment team.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.04 Dejan Kulusevski 7.03 Ratings via WhoScored

Rumours surrounding a move for Solanke are starting to heat up, though, coming after the Englishman bagged 21 goals across 42 appearances in all competitions last season.

TEAMtalk reported last week that Solanke wants to join Tottenham this summer, and the Lilywhites have held talks with his representatives. The outlet also stated that Tottenham believe they can sign the former Liverpool prodigy for £5 million less than his £65 million release clause, which would still be a costly operation.

Chairman Daniel Levy, technical director Johan Lange and the wider recruitment team may need to weigh up their most astute possible options for out-wide if they do press ahead with a move for Solanke, and one name who's repeatedly linked is Juventus star Federico Chiesa.

The Italian, who's entered the final 12 months of his deal, could be available for as little as £21.5-25.8 million (TMW). Tottenham have been offered Chiesa by his agents, who've reached out for talks with multiple Premier League clubs.

Indeed, Spurs have apparently been speaking with his camp over a potential move, according to reports in Italy, which also suggest that Tottenham are favourites to sign Chiesa this summer as well.

Paul Robinson thrilled as Spurs eye "statement" Chiesa signing

Speaking to Tottenham News, Sky pundit and ex-Tottenham keeper Paul Robinson says Chiesa would be a "real statement signing" for Spurs - urging Levy and co to sign the 26-year-old.

“If Daniel Levy can bring a player like that into the squad, it would be incredible. It would be a real statement signing. Chiesa is still only 26 years old. Look at what he did for Italy at the Euros," said Robinson.

“He’s not a prolific goalscorer but, with his creativity in the final third, if you have the opportunity pick up a player like that from Juventus for £25million, you go into the market and try to get him.

“He’s a top-quality forward and he’d be an incredible signing for Tottenham. I also think he’d relish the challenge of the Premier League at this stage in his career, as it would bring him to another level."