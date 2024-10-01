Tottenham Hotspur simply must sign a "quality" ex-Manchester United player who could be available in a "cut-price" deal, according to a Sky Sports pundit this week.

Man United 0-3 Tottenham as Postecoglou seals fourth straight win

Ange Postecoglou made it four wins in four across all competitions at Old Trafford on Sunday with a resounding 3-0 win over Man United, piling more pressure on the under-fire Erik ten Hag up north.

Goals from the in-form Brennan Johnson, winger Dejan Kulusevski and a third strike in three games for summer signing Dominic Solanke secured a vital three points for Spurs and relieved some of Postecoglou's own pressure, with the Australian suggesting his Lilywhites side should've scored even more.

"No, sometimes it's just the nature of football," said Postecoglou on the prospect of an evening bigger Spurs win at Man United.

"We did have some fantastic chances that we probably should have put away, but the pleasing thing for me was that I just got a sense that the players weren't dwelling on it, they were just focused. 'Ok, let's go again and grab another one'.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Brighton vs Tottenham October 6 Tottenham vs West Ham October 19 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham October 27 Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10

"And I think that's when it can become slightly frustrating if we're kind of dwelling on or second guessing ourselves. I think we had a little bit of that in the first two or three games of the season where we missed a lot of chances and it just felt like we were getting more and more desperate with every missed chance. Whereas, there was a real calmness about the lads today that, ok, we'll miss one but let's go again and create another one."

Solanke isn't even fully fit yet, according to Postecoglou, but the Englishman is slowly starting to justify his £65 million price tag as he hopes to eventually take Harry Kane's mantle.

Since tasting defeat in the North London Derby, there have been promising signs of life, with Spurs responding in the perfect manner by winning every game since then. There is also the prospect of chairman Daniel Levy opting to improve the squad further mid-season, and it is believed they have their eyes on ex-Man United starlet Angel Gomes.

Paul Robinson urges Tottenham to sign Angel Gomes

The Lille midfielder was recently awarded his first-ever England call-up and is out of contract in 2025, with reports suggesting that Gomes could be available in a cut-price deal as a result.

Tottenham are considering a move for the 24-year-old, according to various media sources, and Sky pundit Paul Robinson has told Tottenham News that Spurs must sign Gomes as he fits the mould.

“He’s the type of quality player you want your club looking at, obviously. If there is a route back to the Premier League for him, Spurs won’t be the only suitors for him," said Robinson.

“Lee Carsley is looking more and more likely to get the England job on a permanent basis, and with that in mind, he’s going to get more minutes at international level. He’s a top-quality player.

“A move back to the Premier League won’t be out of the question. If he’s playing at the top level, you want your club to be involved in the race. He fits the mould of the type of player Spurs would sign – young, English and talented.”

Ex-Lille boss Paulo Fonseca is also on record stating he is the "most intelligent" player at the Ligue 1 side right now, and also possesses "big skills".

"Angel is maybe the most intelligent player I have in my team. He understands faster than the others everything about the game; he loves the game. He loves to learn and he is a player with big skills, big technique,” said Fonseca.

“He is a player who under pressure it is not easy to steal the ball off him and who discovers the space so easily. He is young, he has a big talent. I believe with the right coach, with the right project, with the right game for him, he can have the possibility to have a big step in his career.”