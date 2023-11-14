An "unbelievable" Liverpool player could be on the verge of leaving the club in the near future, according to an update from Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Liverpool transfer news - Thiago and Matip contracts

The Reds made significant changes to their squad during the summer transfer window, with their primary focus on revamping an ageing midfield, moving on the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner, among others, following a poor 2022/23 season.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai were two excellent signings who arrived in their place, with Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch also coming in later in the window. They have made a big difference already, helping Jurgen Klopp's side to second in the Premier League table heading into the last international break of the year, and they should only continue to improve.

While there is plenty of love for the new arrivals, and further signings are required moving forward, there are also some players who could be out of favour come the end of the season.

Joel Matip and Thiago are among those whose are out of contract at Liverpool in 2024, meaning they could leave for free at that point, but an update has now emerged regarding one man who could leave for a fee with several years still left on his deal.

Fabio Carvalho tipped for Liverpool exit

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth hinted that Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho could leave the club soon, with the decision from the Reds to send him to the Bundesliga not helping his cause.

"He is a young player though and he's come from the Championship effectively when he moved from Fulham. So it's a difficult situation that he's in just now, but of course, the lack of game time that he's getting with RB Leipzig hasn't helped him for his development and also trying to knock on the door for Klopp as he can point to look what I'm doing at RB Leipzig. And crucially, I think as well, it just feels like Liverpool are moving on as well."

There were high expectations of Carvalho when he arrived from Fulham in the summer of 2022, with many hoping he could enjoy a similar trajectory to fellow former Cottagers ace Harvey Elliott. Instead, the 21-year-old had a really tough first season on Merseyside, not helped by playing in a team that was struggling so badly, and Carvalho's statistics of just three goals in 21 appearances for Liverpool hardly set the world alight.

The young attacking midfielder has also found it tough at Leipzig since joining on loan in the summer, with no goals or assists for Carvalho in six Bundesliga appearances in 2023/24 to date, although that has admittedly totalled just 138 minutes of action.

In fairness to Carvalho, Klopp has described him as an "unbelievable" talent in the past, so he seemingly sees him as a good footballer, but it is hard to see how he is going to feature prominently for Liverpool in the years to come, with so many top-quality options ahead of him in midfield and attack, and more new faces likely to arrive in the coming transfer windows.