With Sunderland looking to finally appoint a new permanent manager, Sky Sports' Keith Downie has provided an update on their pursuit of Lorient man Regis Le Bris.

Sunderland manager news

A month since a disappointing Championship season came to an end, Sunderland are yet to appoint a new boss. Several names have been linked, but not one has arrived, be that Paul Heckingbottom, Pascal Jansen or Will Still. Those at the Stadium of Light are clearly keen to get things right after their nightmare Michael Beale appointment midway through the last campaign.

Under Tony Mowbray, Sunderland found themselves battling for a place in the Championship's top six. Not content with where they were, however, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and co decided to part ways with the former Blackburn Rovers boss and turn to Beale fresh from his Rangers sacking. What followed was the story of Sunderland's season, with Beale winning four of just 12 games in nine weeks, before the Black Cats pulled the plug on a decision to forget.

By the end of the Championship campaign, they found themselves as low as 16th as interim manager Mike Dodds headed for the exit. Now, however, as pre-season approaches, Sunderland look to have finally found their man in Regis Le Bris. According to Downie, Sunderland are hopeful that Le Bris will travel to Wearside next week to confirm his appointment just before the start of pre-season.

Downie claims that the "feeling within the club" is that, whilst Le Bris was relegated at Lorient in Ligue 1 last season, he was handed a difficult hand and impressed enough in the 2022/23 season when leading the French club to a top ten finish.

Months after Beale's exit, it finally looks as though Sunderland's next manager is on his way, as the Black Cats gear up for significant improvement in the Championship next season.

Le Bris appointment isn't without risk

On paper, appointing a manager who was just relegated with his current club is hardly a move that will instantly win the fans over, and rightly so - Sunderland's move for Le Bris certainly isn't without its risks. The 48-year-old has taken charge of just one club in the form of Lorient and has endured two incredibly mixed seasons. What Sunderland are betting on is a manager who took his side to the highs of 10th, before they then suffered relegation.

Those in Wearside will hope to see the boss replicate his first Lorient season which did exceed expectations, but only time will tell whether their risk pays off.