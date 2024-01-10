Tottenham are looking to sell a "fast" player after Eric Dier and Djed Spence with Ange Postecoglou also looking to offload unwanted squad members.

Spurs seal Werner and Dragusin deals

It's been quite the hectic last few days at Spurs, with the Lilywhites sealing two major signings already in RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner on loan and defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa.

Werner joins Tottenham on a temporary deal with an option to buy at around €17 million (£14.6m), while Dragusin puts pen to paper at Spurs for a package in excess of £26 million (Fabrizio Romano).

Postecoglou will be thrilled by these developments, as the Australian often made public his desire to secure signings early in the January transfer window. Reports suggest Spurs could look to sign some of Europe's brightest talents or a new midfielder, depending on outgoings and whether the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leave north London.

Out-of-favour defender Eric Dier is also subject to interest from Bayern Munich after the Bavarians failed in their Dragusin hijack attempt (Florian Plettenberg), while Spurs right-back Djed Spence is heading to Genoa as part of the deal.

Another player who's currently battling on the fringes of Postecoglou's eleven is young midfielder Bryan Gil. The Spaniard, signed by former technical director Fabio Paratici in the summer of 2021, hasn't quite managed to become a Tottenham mainstay since his arrival from Sevilla.

Gil has been sent on various loan spells abroad in a bid to further his development, but according to Sky Sports Italia, Tottenham could actually look to offload for good.

Tottenham looking to sell Gil

According to the broadcast giant, via Get Football News Italy and TMW, Spurs are looking to outright sell Gil as things stand with Fiorentina making contact over a potential deal. It remains to be seen whether Postecoglou's side could be open to an initial loan with the option to buy, but it appears the 22-year-old may not figure in Tottenham's plans.

Gil himself is believed to want an exit and a "change of scenery", which will come as a shame given the midfielder arrived with such promise two and a half years ago.

Despite barely playing him, former Spurs boss Antonio Conte even said Gil was born to play football and likened him to Man City star Bernardo Silva - all while praising his quality as a "fast" and endurant player.

“It was really important, you know about Bryan Gil we are talking about a player who was born to play football," said Conte in January 2023.

"He understands football quickly. He’s so clever, so intelligent to understand the situation. Then you know this league is difficult, because you have to be good in quality and be fast and to have good endurance, and he has this type of quality.

“But at the same time you have to be strong physically. I think compared to last season Gil is improving a lot also under this aspect. He has to become stronger physically. I compared him to Bernardo Silva, at Manchester City, because in my opinion they are really, really similar."