A Sky Sports source has now "mooted" a unique way Tottenham could end up signing Chelsea star Conor Gallagher in January.

Postecoglou makes transfer admission at Spurs

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has admitted that the north Londoners are preparing for what will be a challenging winter window, coming as he looks set to lose a host of key players.

Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, who have often partnered each other to great effect in the Tottenham midfield, will depart for the Africa Cup of Nations early next month, while captain Son Heung-min is also set to compete in the Asia Cup with South Korea.

Postecoglou will be short of midfield numbers in particular, as Bissouma and Sarr's departures are worsened by Rodrigo Bentancur's absence till February through injury.

The transfer window's reopening may well be key for Tottenham, with Postecoglou looking to bring in a new centre-back, midfielder and forward.

"It's going to be a challenging month for us because you're talking about three players in Pape, Biss and Sonny who have been very important to what we're trying to build," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's January plans (via Sky Sports).

"We've got Maddison, Van de Ven and Rodrigo Bentancur - really significant players who are missing - so fingers crossed the guys we've got at the moment stay healthy through that period. It's going to be a challenging period and January is always a difficult transfer window to get things done particularly quickly, so I think we're preparing ourselves for that."

Spurs are in talks to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo already, according to widespread reports, while The Athletic claimed this week that chairman Daniel Levy and co may attempt to strike a move for Gallagher.

Sky source moots Tottenham swap deal for Gallagher

Now, another reliable outlet has detailed a unique way Tottenham could seal the 23-year-old next month.

Indeed, Sky Sports have shared information from one unnamed source. The source in question has "mooted" the idea of a Spurs swap deal to sign Gallagher, with midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg going the opposite way.

Gallagher's best league games for Chelsea - 2023/2024 Match rating (via WhoScored) Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea 8.22 Chelsea 3-0 Luton 7.90 Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United 7.80 Burnley 1-4 Chelsea 7.72 Chelsea 4-4 Man City 7.61

It is unclear as of now whether Mauricio Pochettino's side would entertain the idea, but it's apparently a possibility as we approach the transfer window's opening.

How Gallagher would improve Spurs

The England international would undoubtedly prove a real asset to Spurs, especially taking into account both his creativity and proven experience at Premier League level.

Gallagher currently leads the way for Chelsea in league assists with four, and stands out as their best-performing player per 90 by average match rating according to WhoScored.

When compared to Tottenham's attacking players, only Son, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski have averaged higher match ratings this season (WhoScored).

He's also homegrown, and with Chelsea contemplating Gallagher's sale, now could be a brilliant opportunity for Levy to make his move.