Sky Sports and journalist Dharmesh Sheth have claimed that Arsenal are exploring a late move to sign one lucrative player wanted by Barcelona.

Arsenal looking at last-minute chance to sign forward after Merino

The north Londoners most recently sealed a deal for midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad, in terms of outfield signings, with the Spain international ace making a move for around £32 million and will don the number 23 shirt.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to the club's official website, said he is convinced that Merino will strengthen Arsenal's title chances to no end.

“Mikel is a player who will bring us huge quality with his experience and versatility," said Arteta on Merino.

"He has played at the top of the game at both club and international level for a number of seasons now. Mikel will make our squad significantly stronger, with his technical ability, together with his strong and positive character and personality.

Mikel Merino's all-time stats for Real Sociedad in all competitions Appearances 247 Goals 27 Assists 30 Yellow cards 56 Red cards 2 Minutes played 19,449 Transfermarkt

“As we all saw in the summer, Mikel is also a winner, with his strong performances throughout the Euros helping Spain win the tournament. We are delighted to welcome Mikel and his family to the club and can’t wait to start working with him.”

Arsenal are also chasing a new second-choice keeper to replace Aaron Ramsdale, but could still add a new outfield player after Merino alongside this.

2024 is shaping up to be the club's busiest summer transfer deadline day in years, with Edu Gaspar looking at last-minute opportunities to sign a new forward according to the likes of Fabrizio Romano.

“I think it’s not going to be a super big name. I don’t expect Arsenal to go for a central striker," said the journalist on Men in Blazers (via TBR).

"There was some fear around the injury of Gabriel Jesus, but I’m told it’s quite positive. The idea of Arsenal is to sign a winger rather than a number nine, looking at a last-minute opportunity on the market."

Arsenal exploring late deal for Kingsley Coman

As per Sky journalist Sheth, Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman is very much still on Arsenal's radar. The Frenchman, reportedly on a whopping £300,000-per-week at Bayern, has been linked throughout this week - and it is believed Arsenal are in fact exploring a late deal for Coman.

"Arsenal are one of many clubs who have explored the conditions of a deal for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman," said Sheth (via the Sky live blog).

"It's understood the club may want to bring in another winger to compete with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli before Friday's deadline. Barcelona have also enquired about Coman but a deal would be difficult given their financial issues.

"Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have made an offer, as the player assesses all his options. Staying at Bayern has also not been ruled out."