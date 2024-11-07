Arsenal are eyeing a move for a big-name player who once cost £145 million, without the help of sporting director Edu Gaspar, who announced that he is leaving his role after five memorable years.

Edu announces Arsenal exit in blow for Arteta

It's been a very negative last week for the club, with Arsenal losing ground in the Premier League title race, being defeated by Serie A champions Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday evening and also having to face a future without Edu.

The Brazilian, who is rumoured to have agreed a deal in principle with Evangelos Marinakis (Sky) - where he will head up operations at clubs like Nottingham Forest, Rio Ave and Olympiacos - will be a sore miss for Arsenal considering his key role in recent years.

Edu helped to facilitate the signings of star players like Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and William Saliba to name a few, with the 46-year-old also playing a major part in the appointment of manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8

Edu can take serious credit for Arsenal's rise from mid-table to genuine title contenders, but the former Gunners player is now set to bring the curtain down on a memorable off-field career at N5.

“This was an incredibly hard decision to make," said Edu on leaving Arsenal.

"Arsenal has given me the opportunity to work with so many amazing people and the chance to be a part of something so special in the club’s history. It has been a special journey and I thank Stan, Josh, Tim and Lord Harris for the support they’ve given me. I’ve loved working with so many great colleagues across our men’s, women’s and academy teams, especially Mikel, who has become a great friend.

“Now it is time to pursue a different challenge. Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club and its supporters only good things and all the very best.”

Arsenal's remaining executives have experience conducting major transfer dealings in the meantime, while the club hunt for a replacement, and there are suggestions that Jason Ayto could be a favourite to succeed Edu.

Arsenal eyeing Leroy Sane move without Edu's help

Offering an update on their transfer plans, following life beyond Edu, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has shared news on their pursuit of Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane.

Arsenal are eyeing a move for Sane after Edu's exit, and he could join on a free transfer, once his contract with Bayern expires next summer.

A free deal for the Germany international would be quite a coup for Arsenal, considering his obvious quality, big-name status and that he once commanded a £145 million price tag.