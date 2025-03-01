Arsenal have held talks to sign a high-profile “monster" in a free transfer for manager Mikel Arteta, according to one reliable reporter.

Arteta “disappointed” after Arsenal failed to make a signing in January

The Gunners’ failure to bring in a new face during the January transfer window has come back to haunt them, with a number of injuries in attack leaving Arsenal without a recognised striker.

Kai Havertz’s hamstring injury during a warm-weather training camp in Dubai has left him on the sidelines alongside Gabriel Jesus, leaving Arteta to use Mikel Merino as a makeshift centre-forward.

Talking after the January transfer window, Arteta said: “We had a clear intention which is always there is a window open to explore the opportunities to improve our squad with players that can impact it.

“We haven’t achieved it so we are disappointed in that sense but as well we are very aware that we only want to bring ­ certain kinds of players and we have to be very disciplined with that and I think we will.”