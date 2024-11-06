Arsenal chiefs have set their sights on an "exciting" potential signing for manager Mikel Arteta, with reports coming after sporting director Edu Gaspar announced his departure from N5.

Edu releases statement as Arsenal departure confirmed

The high-ranking transfer chief was responsible for some of their most pivotal signings of the last five years - perhaps most notably current club captain Martin Odegaard for just £30 million and their club-record deal for Declan Rice - with Edu also playing a major role in the appointment of Arteta.

Both the Brazilian and Arsenal's manager worked in tandem as they developed the side from a mid-table team to genuine Premier League title challengers, ending their long hiatus from the Champions League and delivering some major silverware in the process.

However, following a shock exclusive report from journalist Sami Mokbel of The Daily Mail, who originally broke the news, it was revealed that Edu would be leaving his post as Arsenal sporting director - a role which he has held since 2022 after being promoted from technical director.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8

Later that same day, it was confirmed by the club and Edu himself, with Arteta since breaking his silence on the departure of a key club ally.

"Everything happened very quickly," said Arteta on Edu's departure.

"Obviously I loved working with him, I really enjoyed being alongside him on this incredible journey. From day one we’ve been together. First of all I’m very grateful personally for everything he’s done for me, and for the amazing work he’s done for the football club. I think we both had this special chemistry, working together, we really both enjoyed our roles and working together. I’m very blessed he’s been part of my life in such a beautiful place that I am right now, managing this amazing club and he’s been a massive part of that. He’s got an amazing opportunity now to do something else, in a different role and he believes it’s the right professional move for him. We have to respect that, and from the bottom of my heart, everybody really feels that we want the best for him."

Obviously, concerns have since emerged over the club's transfer planning. Reliable journalist Simon Collings shared a comforting update in this regard, saying Arsenal's remaining executives can handle major dealings after Edu's departure.

It was also stated that Arsenal's transfer groundwork is often done a year in advance, so it appears they could already be prepared for January and next summer.

Arsenal set sights on "exciting" midfielder Hugo Larsson

According to Sky Germany and journalist Kerry Hau, as transcribed by Sport Witness, Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Larsson is a man on their agenda in the wake of Edu's exit.

Arsenal have Larsson "in their sights" to sign, alongside the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham, with the 20-year-old starting this season impressively. The six-cap Swede boasts three goals and an assist from his opening 14 matches, with Hau also calling Larsson an "exciting" player to watch out for.

“Hugo Larsson is one of Eintracht Frankfurt’s shooting stars and is currently one of the most exciting midfielders in the Bundesliga,” he said.

“The 20-year-old Swede has already aroused the interest of several top clubs. According to our information, the Premier League is currently looking at him.

“Some top-class teams, right behind Liverpool FC, Arsenal FC and also Tottenham Hotspur, we hear, have Larsson in their sights, but also one or two Bundesliga competitors.

“Nevertheless, the Frankfurt bosses around Markus Dröschel can sit back and relax, because Larsson feels at home on the Main and that is why he recently extended his contract early until 2029 and, very importantly, from Frankfurt’s point of view, without an exit clause.”