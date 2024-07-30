Aston Villa have reportedly submitted an offer to an "incredibly fast" £25m player, according to Sky Sports.

Aston Villa’s summer signings so far

NSWE and Monchi have been extremely busy in the transfer market as they prepare for Champions League football under Unai Emery in the 2024/25 campaign.

So far, the Villans have brought in eight new players, with Amadou Onana the latest and most expensive signing of the summer after he joined from Everton. There have also been a number of departures to balance the books, with Douglas Luiz’s move to Juventus and Moussa Diaby’s exit to Al-Ittihad bringing in eye-catching fees to Villa Park.

With just weeks to go until the new Premier League season, there could still be further arrivals, and by the looks of things, a new attacker is wanted in the Midlands, with the future of Jhon Duran seemingly up in the air. West Ham have been heavily linked with a move to sign the Colombian, who is also wanted in the Saudi Pro League, but he appears to favour a move to the London Stadium.

Should Duran depart, then a replacement may well be required to rival star man Ollie Watkins and the returning Cameron Archer. One player who could prove to be that addition is Maximilian Beier from Hoffenheim, who was loosely linked with a move to Villa Park last month. Now, it appears as if Villa and Monchi have made their move.

Aston Villa make offer to Beier

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Aston Villa, alongside rivals Chelsea, have both submitted “concrete offers” to the 21-year-old. There are no bids to Hoffenheim as of yet, but the player does have a release clause set at €30m (£25m).

It looks like Beier’s next potential destination could be decided within the next two weeks, which could see him available for Villa’s first game of the season against West Ham, should he opt to link up with Emery’s side following their proposal.

If Villa sign the German, they’ll be getting an attacker who can play as a centre-forward as well as a left or right-winger, providing Emery with plenty of versatility in the final third. He also enjoyed a brilliant 2023/24 campaign with Hoffenheim, scoring 16 Bundesliga goals in 33 appearances in what was a real breakthrough season.

Hoffenheim director of football Alexander Rosen has also hailed the player in the past, saying: "Maxi Beier is a super guy and an extremely talented striker. He is incredibly fast, dangerous and can kick really well."