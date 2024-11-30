Sky Sports has provided an update on Aston Villa's potential future recruitment, with the Villans having made a "concrete enquiry" for a new midfielder.

Aston Villa eyeing reinforcements

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Aston Villa are expected to be busy as Unai Emery continues to craft a side capable of challenging at the top of the Premier League and Europe.

They have been strongly linked with a move for a new forward, while there is also concern over the future of defender Diego Carlos, who was made available for transfer over the summer window and could still leave this coming January.

Having struggled in recent weeks, it will likely be a case of adding depth to the squad rather than a major overhaul at Villa Park, but they may be forced to wait until the summer to get the man they seemingly really want.

Aston Villa make enquiry for new midfielder

That comes as a fresh update has been forthcoming on Aston Villa's interest in PSV Eindhoven star Malik Tillman.

The USA star has enjoyed a fantastic start to the campaign and has drawn rave reviews for his performances in the Champions League and Eredivisie, with the ex-Rangers man enjoying a purple patch with the Dutch side.

Tillman in 2024/25 (All competitions) Appearances 19 Goals 8 Assists 4 Yellow Cards 2 Minutes per goal/assist 121

It emerged last week that the USMNT forward was "surfacing" as a potential new recruit at Villa Park, and now Sky Sports has gone further, providing a fresh development.

Indeed, Sky Sport in Germany claims that "there are already several concrete inquiries for a winter transfer" and add that "Manchester United, Tottenham and Aston Villa are among those interested" in the former Bayern Munich man.

Bayern, for their part, have a buy-back clause for the American, but it is added that "a return to FC Bayern is currently considered unrealistic", while Tillman "sees himself in the long term at an ambitious top club, with the Premier League being a major goal".

However, his arrival in England won't be cheap, with the midfielder still having almost four years left to run on his £250,000-a-year deal in Eindhoven. Sky adds that there is a release clause in his contract set at between €30-40m (£25-33m), but that it does not come into effect until the summer, meaning that a January transfer would likely be expensive.

Villa are clearly on the hunt for more attacking firepower and have been linked with several attacking midfielders as they look to find competition for Morgan Rogers. Tillman's "phenomenal" performances have seen him catch the eye, and football analyst Ben Mattinson claims that the PSV man "reminds me of Morgan Rogers".

Could he be the perfect man to help share the workload with the England international at Villa Park?