Aston Villa are now chasing another signing as they look to bolster their ranks this summer ahead of their first season in the Champions League, it has been reported.

Villa go into overdrive

Aston Villa and NSWE have been by far the busiest Premier League side since the transfer window opened, despite having little to show for it at present.

Under threat from financial fair play, they have engineered a swap deal with Juventus that will see Douglas Luiz make the move to Turin this summer, while Unai Emery's side will receive Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenchea in return alongside a further 20m euros.

Elsewhere, they are set to sign Ian Maatsen from Chelsea in a deal worth £37.5m, while in a completely separate transaction and in no way related, youth talent Omari Kellyman is heading to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth £19m, having made six senior appearances for Villa.

In two equally unrelated moves, Tim Iroegbunam has headed to Everton in a deal worth £10m, while Lewis Dobbin has joined the Villans from Everton in an £8m move.

There is also the matter of Ross Barkley, who is set to join the club from relegated Luton Town this summer, though it could be that Villa are waiting until the 30th June deadline for financial fair play has passed before making the move official for the Englishman. They are not planning to stop any time soon though, and are already lining up their next target if reports are to be believed.

Villa want Bundesliga forward

Now, Sky Sports have linked Aston Villa with a move for impressive Hoffenheim attacker Maximilian Beier. The 21-year-old attacker enjoyed a fantastic breakthrough campaign, scoring 16 times in 33 Bundesliga games, and was rewarded with a call up to the German national side.

He made his debut in the most recent round of June internationals and came on as a substitute in their final Group A game, which saw them rescue a draw against Switzerland to top the group and set up a last 16 tie with the runners-up in England's group.

Beier's Hoffenheim season Appearances 33 Starts 29 Goals 16 Assists 3 Minutes per goal/assist 128.1

Hoffenheim’s sporting director, Alexander Rosen, has praised Beier, claiming that: “Maxi is a super guy and an extremely talented striker. He is incredibly fast, dangerous and can kick really well.”

But there is a release clause in his contract with the German side, believed to sit at €30m (£25.3m). This has attracted plenty of attention from Premier League clubs, with Chelsea and Manchester United among those linked.

Now, it is Aston Villa's turn, with Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg explaining on X that the Villa Park side have a "concrete interest" in the youngster and have "gathered information" about the striker ahead of a potential move, though any deal will have to happen after the European Championships.

This may suit Villa, given their financial issues, and allow them plenty of time to work their way into pole position for a move.