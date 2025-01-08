Birmingham City are set to sign a new player for Chris Davies in 2025, with an agreement already reached, according to a Sky Sports reporter.

Birmingham flying under Davies

The Blues are looking good for League One promotion at the first attempt under Davies, currently sitting two points clear at the top of the table with two games in hand.

Davies’ side have navigated their way through a busy festive period, with their last third-tier defeat coming back in November. The games continue to come thick and fast for Birmingham, including an eye-catching trip to Wrexham later this month.

Birmingham City's next 5 fixtures Date Birmingham City vs Lincoln City (FA Cup) 11 January Swindon Town vs Birmingham City (EFL Trophy) 14 January Birmingham City vs Exeter City 18 January Wrexham vs Birmingham City 23 January Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City 28 January

However, with the transfer window open, there have been rumours of a new defender arriving at St Andrews, including Swansea City’s Harry Darling. It looks as if a move for a long-term target has now been reached, though, in what will be a boost for the Blues and Davies.

Birmingham set to sign defender

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Birmingham have “sealed” the services of Hannover 96 defender Phil Neumann. The 27-year-old is out of contract in the summer where he will join the Blues on a free transfer.

Neumann, a former Germany U20 international, is primarily a centre-back but can also play at right-back if required.

He came through the youth academy at FC Schalke before turning out for FC Ingolstadt and Holstein Kiel, signing for Hannover 96 in 2022.

Neumann’s next club is set to be Birmingham, though, and talking to Football League World, Blues fan pundit Mike Gibbs thinks he could be a “massive addition”.

"I think the Neumann deal is outstanding. Based on the reading I'm doing, and looking at some of the data, looking at some of the reports that are coming out, he's probably the most respected defender (in Germany) outside of the Bundesliga I think.

"He's obviously done very, very well. We were in for him in the summer, I think there was talk of about £4m. I think he'd be an outstanding signing, and all of the signals lead to him being a massive addition.

"I think, obviously, there's a lot of chat about, yes, it's a pre-contract agreement, but can we then do a deal with Hannover where he joins in January? A lot of the chat on some of the groups that I've been in is if you can get him in January, but almost give him six months to acclimatise.

"It doesn't majorly disrupt what's going on now, but what it does mean is that, come the summer, he's raring to go for next season, which is hopefully in the Championship. I think, next year, if he has a full summer, or we do bring him in in January, I do think he's a natural starter, personally.”