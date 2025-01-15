Blackburn have now tabled a £1.75m offer to sign a new face for John Eustace this month, who has already shown he knows where the back of the net is when he has faced Rovers previously.

Blackburn stumbling in the Championship

Progression into the FA Cup fourth round at the expense of fellow Championship play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough ended a wretched run of form for Blackburn that had seen them fail to win in almost a month, taking just two points from their last five games in England's second tier.

It has left their early hopes of securing a place in the play-offs dented, with Rovers now a point behind sixth placed West Brom and a further point behind Boro, though they have a game in hand on both sides as the trio look to make up ground on the four runaway leaders atop the Championship.

Speaking earlier in the month, Eustace admitted that his side need "help" to sustain their play-off hopes: "We are doing the right things but we have to keep positive and we think we can be a top side in this league. But we need help. Hopefully, we can get that to stay in the push of where we want to be."

To that end, the club were in talks to sign Liam Kitching from Coventry, but that deal appears to have fizzled out with the defender scoring to help Coventry into the fourth round of the FA Cup over the weekend.

Rovers also wanted to sign Ben Brereton Diaz, but any potential move faces a major stumbling block with the Chile international wanting to join Sheffield United over any other side. As a result, the Lancashire outfit have been forced to look elsewhere for reinforcements, and have now identified an alternative.

Blackburn make offer for another Coventry ace

According to Sky Sports, Blackburn have now tabled a £1.75m offer to sign Coventry City forward Brandon Thomas-Asante.

The forward, who can play across the frontline, only joined Coventry in the summer transfer window from West Brom but has struggled for game time at the CBS Arena. He has started just eight times in the Championship, and just once since the arrival of Frank Lampard.

Thomas-Asante's appearances by position Position Appearances Centre-Forward 112 Right-Winger 30 Left-Winger 21

Though he has only found the net once this season, Rovers fans are well aware of his goalscoring prowess, with Thomas-Asante having scored three times against them in his last two appearances, including his sole goal this campaign in the 3-0 win over the Lancashire side in October.

With attacking trio Andreas Weimann, Yuki Ohashi and Makhtar Gueye having combined for just 15 goals between them this season, there is certainly scope to add more goals to Eustace's side, with their 28 goals scored the lowest of any side in the top half of the Championship and fewer than several sides in the bottom half too.

Could Thomas-Asante be the man to fire them into the play offs as they look to return to the top flight?