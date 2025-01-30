Burnley have reportedly made an approach to sign a new forward wanted by promotion rivals Sheffield United.

Burnley keep another clean sheet in draw with Leeds

The Clarets kept a seventh straight clean sheet on Monday evening, drawing 0-0 with Championship leaders Leeds United at Turf Moor.

Scott Parker’s side once again struggled to create in the final third, though, and talking after the game, the Burnley boss said: "It was always going to pan out that way, no denying we are playing against a very, very good side. It was a boxing match against a side with a real attacking threat that have scored at will this year and a side the reverse of that which has been nothing short of remarkable defensively. It always smelt of a 0-0 and that is what it proved to be."

Burnley are now preparing for a trip to Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon in what is the club’s final game before the transfer window slams shut on Monday evening.

So far, the club have brought in three new players, two of which have been free transfers for Ashley Barnes and Jonjo Shelvey. Full-back Oliver Sonne was also signed from Danish club Silkeborg, and by the looks of it, more new faces could arrive before the deadline.

The club have been linked with a new forward in West Brom’s Grady Diangana and even tabled a bid for Morgan Whittaker before he joined Middlesbrough from Plymouth Argyle. Now, they are looking outside of the Championship for that attacking reinforcement.

Burnley make approach for Sontje Hansen

As per Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph, Burnley have made their first move to sign NEC Nijmegen attacker Sontje Hansen. Talks are believed to be ongoing over a loan with an option to buy the 22-year-old for £3.5m in the summer.

Interestingly, second-tier rivals Sheffield United have also been linked with Hansen and tabled a "multi-million offer" earlier in the window. Hansen is primarily a right-winger but can also play as a left-winger or as a centre-forward, so would provide plenty of versatility to Parker’s attacking ranks.

The Netherlands U21 international was on the books of Ajax before joining NEC Nijmegen in 2023, where he has featured heavily ever since.

Sontje Hansen stats for NEC Nijmegen Appearances 56 Goals 11 Assists 8

Former Netherlands U17s coach Peter van der Veen has also hailed Hansen, saying: "You can see with your own eyes that he is special. He can play as a striker, on either wing, and as a No 10. He’s just on fire at the moment, and hopefully he will keep it up. It’s still a long road ahead but he has all the talent to become a really top player."

It looks as if a late move to England and Burnley in particular could be one to watch for Hansen.