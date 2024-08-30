Celtic have agreed a deal to bring in another new face before the transfer window slams shut with Brendan Rodgers' side looking to bolster their backline in the final hours of the window.

Celtic best in league again so far

After three games of the new Scottish Premiership campaign, Celtic remain the best in the division. Buoyed by the permanent additions of Adam Idah and Paulo Bernardo, Rodgers' side have won all three of their opening games and are yet to concede a goal, having scored nine in the process.

Such a record puts them unsurprisingly top of the division, ahead of Aberdeen on goal difference and two points clear of bitter rivals Rangers.

But there is still lots of work to be done at Parkhead; the arrival of Barcelona defender Alex Valle helped ease concerns at the back, with the 20-year-old joining on loan for the 2024/25 campaign after impressing with the Barcelona youth side.

They would also like to add a midfielder before the window slams shut, with Augsburg ace Arne Engels seemingly the man chosen to replace Matt O'Riley, who completed a move to Brighton last week.

Indeed, Celtic have reportedly agreed a club-record £11m deal to sign Engels after having two bids rejected previously. The midfielder is expected to join the club in the final hours of the transfer window and sign a four-year deal in Glasgow. And he won't be the only new arrival at the club.

Celtic agree to sign Auston Trusty

Now, it has emerged that Celtic have also agreed a deal to sign Sheffield United defender Auston Trusty ahead of the deadline.

The Bhoys will shell out up to £6m for the defender, according to Sky Sports, with Trusty having already passed the first part of his medical and now set to sign a five-year deal at Parkhead after having agreed terms ahead of time.

Currently taking home an impressive £25,000-a-week at Bramall Lane, were Celtic to match that fee it would put him among the highest earners at the club.

Celtic's highest earners (as per SalarySport) Player Wages (per week) Callum McGregor £37,000 Cameron Carter-Vickers £24,000 Kyogo Furuhashi £19,000 James Forrest £19,000 Daizen Maeda £18,000

Trusty was part of the Sheffield United defence relegated from the Premier League in 2023/24, appearing 32 times as his side conceded a mammoth 104 goals across the 38 campaign.

The former Arsenal man was a different story in the Championship during his time with Birmingham City though, hailed as "incredible" by fellow defender George Friend.

“I think Trusty has been incredible. I don’t think in the whole time I have been in the Championship I have seen anyone better at coming from a league abroad and just taking to the Championship so easily."

Now, the defender is set to lend his talents to Rodgers and co as they look to defend their Scottish League and Cup crowns this season.