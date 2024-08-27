Celtic could be extremely busy in the final days of the transfer window and have even made an enquiry over a move for a £10m winger.

Celtic targeting midfielders to replace O’Riley

The Hoops recently lost the services of Matt O’Riley who left Parkhead to join Brighton & Hove Albion in a record exit for a Scottish side. The Seagulls reportedly paid in excess of £25m for the midfielder, who opened up on the decision to leave Celtic, saying: “It is hard. People don’t realise how big the club is until you get up there, It’s a real family club and I was made to feel welcome very early on.

"It’s a very unique place in terms of the passion the fans had is something I had never experienced before. I thoroughly enjoyed my time there. It is still a little bit emotional speaking about it because I had such good memories there, but like I said it just felt like the right time for a new challenge.”

Now, with money seemingly ready to spend, Celtic have been linked with a number of midfielders to come in and fill the big void left by O’Riley. FC Augsburg’s Arne Engels is one target and has already agreed on personal terms over a move to Parkhead. Celtic have since made a £6.5m offer to the German side, looking to finalise a transfer with time to spare.

Elsewhere, Los Angeles FC midfielder Mateusz Bogusz is another top target for the Hoops, and it could be that both he and Engels make the move to Glasgow.

Further additions in defence and attack can’t be ruled out either, and by the looks of things, a Serie A winger has attracted the interest of Celtic chiefs.

Celtic make enquiry for £10m winger

According to reliable Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph, Celtic have also made an enquiry for Lazio winger Gustav Isaksen, who only joined the club from Midtjylland for £10m last summer. However, the Hoops are unlikely to follow up their approach with an official offer, Joseph adds.

Isaksen is primarily a right winger but can also play on the left or through the middle, so he would have offered plenty of versatility to Rodgers’ attacking options.

The 23-year-old is a Denmark international and also doesn’t have a weak foot, with his valuation, as per Transfermarkt, now at a career-high €12m.

Therefore, Celtic could see a move for Isaksen as too expensive, but by the looks of things, another attacker arriving at Parkhead can’t be ruled out after learning of the Hoops’ approach for the Lazio man.