Celtic have made a bid worth more than £6m to sign a new midfielder who has already said yes to a Parkhead move.

Rodgers urges Celtic to splash the cash after selling O’Riley

The Hoops are set to be in for a frantic end to the transfer window, with Matt O’Riley’s big-money move to Brighton & Hove Albion finally going through. Brendan Rodgers’ side have made a perfect start to the Scottish Premiership campaign and are looking to add to their four signings so far - Adam Idah, Paulo Bernardo, Viljami Sinisalo and Kasper Schmeichel.

With money seemingly there to spend after cashing in on O’Riley, Rodgers appeared to urge the club to splash the cash in the final days of the market.

“We can't be happy just to make our money and build our pot because the bottom line is on the pitch. That's the bottom line. The supporters, they pay the money. I look back to the Covid times here, the Celtic supporters sold the stadium out and they weren't allowed in it.

“So we have the duty to put the best team on the pitch. That's what we'll do and look to do. It's taken a bit longer than I would have liked. But if we can do it by Friday, strengthen the squad, we'll be in a really, really good place.

“The team is in a good place, mentally, tactically, how they're playing. But we want to strengthen and have that depth. It's taken a lot longer than I would have liked as the football manager. That's my brutally honest answer on it. But I will repeat this. If we get them in, then there's still a long season ahead. So it's important that we do get that. And I have belief that we will do.”

Now, it looks like they are willing to do just that.

Celtic make £6.5m bid for Arne Engels - Sky Sports

Celtic have been pushing to sign FC Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels and according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, the two parties have already agreed on personal terms ahead of a move to Glasgow.

Now, according to Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph, a £6.5m offer has been made to Augsburg for Engels, although Plettenberg recently claimed he is valued at up to £10m.

The 20-year-old has picked up 30 caps for Belgium's youth sides across four different age groups and appears to be going from strength to strength at Augsburg, with his Transfermarkt valuation rocketing to a career-high €9m in May.

Engels would offer Rodgers and Celtic a versatile option as, despite being a central midfielder primarily, can also turn out as a right midfielder or as a right-back, and by the looks of things, he could be on his way to Scotland before the deadline.