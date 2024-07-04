Celtic have opened talks to sign an £8m-rated player for Brendan Rodgers, with the target in question being praised by former Hoops striker Chris Sutton earlier this year.

Those at Parkhead are yet to make their mark in the transfer window, despite reports earlier in the year suggesting that Celtic want to sign a new goalkeeper, winger and striker ahead of the 2024/25 season. Rodgers did admit shortly after the January transfer window closed that the club could be “braver” with their signings, looking to bring in “another level of player” who is “ready-made”.

“I would go with supporters thinking we could maybe be a little bit braver in terms of bringing in another level of player. But that’s up to me to try and fix that over the course of my time here. You look at the strategy here and you have to be careful because in some ways it has worked. You bring in players for a minimal fee and then they go out and make the club a lot of money.

“What I want to hopefully balance in my time here is that we can still do that, because it is an important part of the modern game. But we also want to be brave enough to hang our hat on a ready-made player.”

That may come at a cost, though, but there have been plenty of rumours when it comes to transfer targets. For example, it was mooted that Celtic had a £7m+ offer accepted for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, who represented Croatia at Euro 2024.

In attack, Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden has also been linked with a move to Glasgow, with loanee Adam Idah also “very keen” on returning to Celtic Park on a permanent basis. Now, there has been a now update regarding the Republic of Ireland international.

According to Sky Sports, Celtic have made an approach over a move to sign Idah on a permanent deal, however, following initial talks, the two clubs remain far apart when it comes to the forward’s valuation.

It is stated that the Hoops have offered £4m, with previous claims suggesting that the Canaries want around £8m for the striker’s services.

Whether or not Celtic go back in with an improved offer remains to be seen, but should a deal materialise for the striker, Rodgers could be a happy manager.

The 23-year-old, called “sensational” by Sutton, helped the Hoops to a league and cup double last season, scoring nine goals in 19 appearances. Rodgers praised Idah after signing him in January, saying:

“Adam, I’m really excited about having seen him play and now seeing him for a few days, working with him and speaking with him. The ability he has is incredible, really; he has every tool that you want to play at the highest level. He’s obviously doing that internationally, and it’s been a wee bit hit-and-miss for him at Norwich.

“But when I assess him, and we see him in training, we see the finishing; we see the speed, we see the touch; I’m excited by what he can bring us over these next remaining months.”