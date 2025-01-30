Celtic are now in late transfer talks to sign an "on fire" striker in a deal worth up to £10m, according to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph.

Celtic eyeing late signings after Jota return

The Hoops, who have qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League, recently sealed their first signing of 2025 in winger Jota. The Portuguese attacker returned to Glasgow after spells in Saudi Arabia and France, joining from Rennes with Kyogo Furuhashi heading the other way.

More additions could be on the way before Monday night’s deadline, though, with defender Kieran Tierney also possibly returning to the club. Brendan Rodgers recently revealed that Celtic and Tierney have a pre-contract agreement for the summer, but “ideally”, the club would strike a loan deal with Arsenal for the second half of the season.

"Ideally it would [happen in January] but, at this moment, he's still an Arsenal player. I think everyone is agreed that it will definitely take place in the summer. If we can do it beforehand, then great.

"I don't know. I think that, like I said, we'd prepared that for the summer. And I don't want to speak too much on it, with the greatest respect, because he's not a Celtic player here now with us.

"But, if we were able to do it, of course we would like to do that. But that's out of our control at this moment in time."

Alongside a full-back, another forward is also wanted at Parkhead. Celtic recently made a bid to sign Sarpsborg forward Sondre Orjasaeter, whereas Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden has also been heavily linked with a move to Scotland. It looks as if the latter of the two is still firmly on the Hoops’ radar, with a new development recently emerging.

Celtic in talks to sign £10m Mathias Kvistgaarden

As per Joseph, who took to X on Wednesday, Celtic are in talks with Brondby over signing Kvistgaarden before the deadline. The 11-time Danish champions are holding out for a record departure fee worth more than £10m, with Celtic seeing the player as a replacement for Furuhashi.

Kvistgaarden, who is 22 years of age, is primarily a centre-forward who can also play on either wing if needed and holds a career-high €8m Transfermarkt valuation.

Kvistgaarden 2024/25 stats Appearances 22 Goals 14 Assists 5

As can be seen, the Denmark U21 international has been impressing in front of goal and has been dubbed “on fire” this season, taking his overall tally to 38 goals in 110 Brondby appearances.

You’d imagine he may only get better with age, so Celtic securing his services for an eight-figure fee could be another shrewd piece of business by the Hoops, reinvesting the fee they received for Furuhashi straightaway.