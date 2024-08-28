Celtic have now submitted a big £10m offer to sign a player at the peak of his powers for Brendan Rodgers before the deadline on Friday.

Rodgers urges Celtic to spend

The Hoops are once again in the green this summer when it comes to profit in the transfer market, mainly thanks to Matt O’Riley’s big-money move to Brighton & Hove Albion.

So far in the window, Celtic have signed four new players at a cost of around £12.7m, whereas the club have brought in just under £29m through sales. Last year, the club also made a profit, spending around £21.7m and bringing in £38.9m following exits for Jota and Liel Abada. (Transfermarkt)

Therefore it may not come as a surprise to some that Rodgers has appeared to urge the club to get the chequebook out in the market, saying recently:

“We can't be happy just to make our money and build our pot because the bottom line is on the pitch. That's the bottom line. The supporters, they pay the money. I look back to the Covid times here, the Celtic supporters sold the stadium out and they weren't allowed in it.

“So we have the duty to put the best team on the pitch. That's what we'll do and look to do. It's taken a bit longer than I would have liked. But if we can do it by Friday, strengthen the squad, we'll be in a really, really good place.

“The team is in a good place, mentally, tactically, how they're playing. But we want to strengthen and have that depth. It's taken a lot longer than I would have liked as the football manager. That's my brutally honest answer on it. But I will repeat this. If we get them in, then there's still a long season ahead. So it's important that we do get that. And I have belief that we will do.”

One player who has been heavily linked with a move to Parkhead is FC Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels, who has already agreed personal terms over a move to Scotland.

The Hoops followed that up by making a £6m offer for Engels, who can turn out as a central midfielder, right midfielder or even as a right-back, however, that doesn’t look to have been enough.

Celtic make improved Arne Engels bid

According to Sky Sports, Celtic have now submitted an improved bid for Engels worth around £10m, with the player keen on a move. However, his club are still holding out for a higher number ahead of Friday's deadline, with any deal expected to be a record move for the Hoops (currently standing at £9.5m if Adam Idah meets his add-on requirements).

Engels is just 20 years of age but is at the top of his game with a career-high Transfermarkt valuation which stands at €9m, so the Hoops’ improved bid could stand a chance of being accepted. That figure was at €500,000 as we entered 2023, showing just the rise he has had over the last 18 months.

In total, Engels has made 53 senior appearances for Augsburg, scoring three goals and registering nine assists.