Celtic have made a bid to sign another new forward after completing a deal to bring Jota back to Parkhead.

Celtic eye more signings after Jota

The Hoops announced a move to re-sign Jota earlier this week, with the Portuguese attacker leaving Rennes in an £8m transfer.

Kyogo Furuhashi headed the other way in a £10m deal, and Jota said after moving back to Glasgow: "Once I really had the time to think on it and understand that this was the best step for my career at this moment, I felt like, 'okay, let's go for it once again' and it just feels right.

"It's obviously been a year and a half with some difficulties, mostly inside the pitch where I didn't have a lot of opportunities to play and obviously physically it's not my best moment, but that will come quickly with minutes, game time, trainings and I just can't wait for it.

"I'm just getting to know some of the lads, I think only nine players remain since the last time but definitely there's a lot of talent, there's room for improvement and under the orders of Brendan, I think there's a good environment to develop and to win stuff.”

Brendan Rodgers is on the search for more January signings before the deadline, though, with the Northern Irishman confirming Celtic have an agreement in place to sign Kieran Tierney in the summer on a free transfer.

The Hoops would ideally like to bring the left-back back to Parkhead this month, and another new forward is on the agenda in Glasgow.

Celtic make bid to sign Sondre Orjasaeter – Sky Sports

As per Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph, Celtic have now made their move for Sondre Orjasaeter. The Hoops had been in talks over a transfer earlier this month and have now submitted an opening offer to sign the 21-year-old.

Sarpsborg sporting director Hampus Andersson has since told Sky Sports that the club’s aim is not to sell Orjasaeter in the current window: “Sondre is and has been a highly valued player for us. Our main goal is to not sell him this window and keep him for at least to the end of the season.”

The Norway U21 international can play as a left-winger or right-winger, so would offer another versatile option in the final third for Rodgers and co after landing Jota.

Orjasaeter’s club stats Sarpsborg Sogndal Appearances 32 63 Goals 6 9 Assists 7 8

He is at the top of his game with his Transfermarkt valuation rocketing from €750,000 to a career-high €6m in the space of 12 months, with Football Talent Scout Jaden Dakwa hailing Orjasaeter’s intelligence on the pitch.

“Sondre Orjasaeter can affect football matches even when he does not score. Orjasaeter’s best attribute could be his football brain. He makes very intelligent decisions on the pitch.”