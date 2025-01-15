Chelsea are now considering a £70m offer to sign a Manchester United star who could soon become annoyed at Old Trafford, according to one Sky Sports reporter.

Chelsea transfer rumours

The Blues, under Enzo Maresca, are impressing on the pitch in the Premier League, but away from the field, are once again being linked with making some major moves in the transfer market.

In attack, a potential swap deal involving Christopher Nkunku and Mathys Tel has reportedly been discussed, with the Bayern Munich forward a target for those at Stamford Bridge.

Closer to home, though, is Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, with reliable journalist Simon Phillips sharing details of a second Chelsea approach to Delap's agents this month.

There have also been plenty of rumours in regards to outgoings, with Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Axel Disasi named as players who could leave Chelsea in January.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) January 20 Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (away) February 3 Brighton (away) February 14 Aston Villa (away) February 22

Should the likes of Casadei and Dewsbury-Hall depart, there may well be room for another midfielder, with Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo thought to be a Stamford Bridge target.

In fact, reports earlier this month named Chelsea as the favourites to sign Mainoo, should he decide to part ways at Old Trafford in 2025, and a new development has now emerged.

Chelsea now eyeing £70m bid for Man Utd star Mainoo

According to Sky Sports and reporter Sacha Tavolieri, Chelsea are now considering making a £70m bid to sign Mainoo from Man Utd. Tavolieri provided a detailed update on the situation, claiming that Mainoo could soon get “annoyed by the lack of ambition at Old Trafford.

“Already informed of this situation, Chelsea Football Club took the opportunity to come and sound out Mainoo's entourage and representatives. Still with this idea of ​​recovering the best youngsters in Europe in order to make them grow within the London club, the Blues would even be ready to consider sending an offer close to seventy million pounds to convince Omar Berrada and the United board.

“Under contract until June 2027, to which is added an option year, Kobbie Mainoo could quickly become annoyed by the lack of ambition within the Mancunian club and draw the necessary consequences. At 19, the English midfielder is a child of the club and obviously gives it priority, but while we often praise the omnipotence of star players, increasingly prone to bending their clubs to the benefit of excessive desires, the situation could take a completely different turn here since it is Manchester United who could push the midfielder to accept the idea of ​​a departure to save the finances of his training club.”

Mainoo currently earns just £20,000-per-week right now in Manchester, and with a contract stalemate seemingly ongoing up north, a move south to London and Chelsea could be one to keep an eye on for Mainoo.