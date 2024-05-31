Chelsea have reportedly made contact to sign an impressive young talent ahead of Liverpool, but neither of them are leading the race, according to Sky Sports.

Chelsea’s transfer plans under Enzo Maresca

The Blues and new manager Enzo Maresca appear to have a busy few months ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with the Italian replacing Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge after a successful first season in management, winning the Championship title with Leicester City.

Maresca has agreed a five-year deal in London, with Fabrizio Romano, in a recent daily briefing, saying that Chelsea are planning to be proactive in the summer transfer window with up to five signings potentially being made for the new boss.

"It will be a busy summer for Chelsea, with around five signings, maybe less, maybe more. But for sure they are looking at goalkeepers, maybe or one or two centre-backs, and they’re also looking at central strikers and wingers. Chelsea will be busy, and Maresca will be involved.

"It’s a deal until 2029 and also with the option to extend it until 2030. This shows Chelsea’s excitement about Maresca - their conversations over the weekend were super positive, and the Chelsea board decided to fly to Marbella to meet face to face with Maresca. They like his ideas and believe he’s a very positive coach - a dynamic, modern, young manager obsessed with possession football to control a game. I said last week when Chelsea were considering firing Mauricio Pochettino that this was the kind of manager they wanted, and here he is."

The club are already looking to make moves ahead of the transfer market officially opening, holding talks with Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who will soon become a free agent and making an approach to sign FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who has a £65m release clause.

The Blues appear to be battling Manchester City for Costa, but now, a new shot-stopper target has emerged.

Chelsea make Alex Paulsen enquiry

In the last 48 hours, Sky Sports have claimed that Chelsea and Liverpool have made enquiries to sign Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Alex Paulsen, but it is Bournemouth who are currently in pole position.

“Bit of transfer news, we’re hearing that Bournemouth are leading the race to sign Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Alex Paulsen.

“Chelsea and Liverpool, we’re told, have also made enquiries about the 21-year-old. We understand the initial deal being discussed is worth around £850,000 with add-ons that would take it closer to £2m. Paulsen is set to play in this summer’s Olympics for New Zealand.”

Paulsen, valued at a career-high €450,000 by Transfermarkt, has plied his trade in New Zealand with Wellington Phoenix after coming through the academy and has made 36 senior appearances for the club, keeping 13 clean sheets.

He’s enjoyed a breakthrough 2023/24 campaign, turning out 29 times in the A-League, and by the looks of it, a move to England is on the cards. Chelsea appeared keen, but it seems as if they will miss out on Paulsen to Bournemouth, with Romano confirming as much on Friday.