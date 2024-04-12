Chelsea have their eye on a Premier League star who could leave his club for around £30m over the coming months.

Chelsea transfer rumours – striker targets

The Blues and Todd Boehly have splashed the cash in recent years, doing so last summer ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's first season in charge.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m Cole Palmer (Manchester City) £42.5m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

However, it hasn’t had the desired effect on the pitch and there have also been mentions of Chelsea being in breach of Profit and Sustainability rules. In fact, reports last month even said that rival clubs believe the Blues need to raise around £100m from player sales before June 30 - or risk being in breach of PSR.

Despite this, there has still been plenty of speculation over the club signing a new marquee striker. For example, Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea now readying a player plus cash offer for the Nigerian.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney has been another name mooted, with reports in February saying he was the top target in west London, with the Bees previously valuing him at £80m. However, that appears to have changed.

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Toney could leave Brentford in the summer, with his price tag seemingly dropping to £30m-£40m.

The Blues are named as a club who are monitoring the England international, although rivals West Ham have already made an enquiry.

Toney, described as a “monster” by Brentford manager Thomas Frank, has been open when it comes to leaving the Bees, recently saying when asked on his perfect end to the season:

"We start winning games; we win every game for the rest of the season. I've scored 20 goals [laughs]. I think there's nine games left maybe, so we've kept nine clean sheets. Job's a good'un.

"I'm in the mix for the Euros and then we win the Euros. Let things fall into the place. If Brentford were to sell me, they'd make their money, I move to Madrid and it's all good."

The 28-year-old appears to be in his prime with a career-high Transfermarkt valuation, and he is proven in the Premier League with 36 goals and 10 assists in 81 appearances in the competition.

Therefore, securing his services ahead of Arsenal and West Ham for a fee in the region of £30m-£40m could be shrewd business by the Blues, and it is seemingly a transfer to watch.