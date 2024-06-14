Celtic have received an offer in the region of £4m for a player who seemingly wants to quit Parkhead.

Celtic transfer rumours

With the transfer window officially open today, the Hoops and Brendan Rodgers can look to bolster their squad after another Scottish Premiership title triumph last season.

There could be plenty of change at Celtic Park, though, with a new goalkeeper required to fill the void left by Joe Hart, who has now retired. Rodgers admitted back in February that the club could be brave with their signings.

“I would go with supporters thinking we could maybe be a little bit braver in terms of bringing in another level of player. But that’s up to me to try and fix that over the course of my time here. You look at the strategy here and you have to be careful because in some ways it has worked. You bring in players for a minimal fee and then they go out and make the club a lot of money.

“What I want to hopefully balance in my time here is that we can still do that, because it is an important part of the modern game. But we also want to be brave enough to hang our hat on a ready-made player.”

Along with any incomings, though, there could also be sales at Parkhead, with star midfielder Matt O’Riley continuing to attract intrest and centre-back Gustaf Lagerbielke in the middle of an approach from Italian club Lecce. The Hoops have also received a proposal from KRC Genk for striker Hyeon-gyu Oh, and there have now been further details on a possible move away.

Hyeon-gyu Oh transfer latest

According to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, an offer Celtic have received from Genk for Oh is worth around £4m, with talks ongoing and the player keen to leave for regular game time.

It has since been added that personal terms between Oh and Genk have been agreed, so it looks as if Celtic are in line to make a profit on the £2.5m they paid Suwon Samsung Bluewings for the forward last year.

The 23-year-old played just 722 minutes of football last season, scoring five goals in 22 appearances. In total, Oh is poised to leave Glasgow with 12 goals in 47 games, winning five major honours.

He has impressed at times during his short spell in Scotland, though. Rodgers said late last year after a 4-1 win over Hibernian where Oh scored a brace: “Oh was excellent. He was a really good reference for the team, his hold-up play, in the box he’s there and obviously his second goal shows he can also run in behind.

“Great strength and then really good composure. I was really pleased with him. He came into the game and did really well.

“Kyogo can’t play every game but when you have someone like Oh who can come in and make an impact, it’s good.”