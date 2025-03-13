Setting their sights on summer reinforcements, Coventry City and Frank Lampard have now reportedly joined the race to sign a Europa League defender alongside a number of Championship rivals.

Coventry looking to win Championship transfer race

Coventry have emerged to become one of the surprise packages of the season under Lampard. When they sacked Mark Robins in favour of hiring the former Premier League midfielder who struggled in charge of Chelsea, Everton and Derby County, the decision unsurprisingly stole the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Four months into his tenure, however, Lampard has proved the doubters wrong.

A recent 2-0 defeat against Derby County may have ended an impressive run, but Coventry still have their sights set on a shock play-off place with just nine games left to play in the Championship.

Away from the action, meanwhile, those behind the seasons at the Sky Blues have reportedly turned their attention towards the transfer window. According to Sky Sports' Anthony Joseph, Coventry have now joined the race to sign Tyrese Asante from Maccabi Tel Aviv this summer following the defender's impressive season.

Featuring in both Champions League qualification and the Europa League throughout the current campaign, it's no surprise that Coventry have been joined by the likes of Hul City and Cardiff City in pursuit of Asante.

Of course, given their current position in the top six, Coventry's transfer plan could yet receive a major boost if they earn a place in the play-offs and then secure shock promotion.

"Excellent" Asante could commence Coventry rise

If promotion doesn't happen this season, then Coventry's form ever since Lampard's arrivals suggests that they'll be ones to watch next season, especially if Asante arrives. A defender capable of playing European football, there's no doubt that the 22-year-old would be an impressive coup for the Sky Blues as they potentially build towards the Premier League.

Praised for his "excellent" numbers and "strong" passing by football consultant Kai Watson in February, the Dutch defender is only just getting started at 22 years old and a move to Coventry would only accelerate his potential.

Lampard got a taste for the incomings that he could welcome at Coventry in January, signing Matt Grimes and Jamie Patterson. Now, when the summer arrives, he could receive his best addition yet in the form of a defender full of talent in Asante.