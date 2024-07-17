Crystal Palace have reportedly submitted an offer to sign a "special" attacker and have already received a reply, Sky Sports report.

Crystal Palace eyeing new forward signing

The Eagles have been making preparations behind the scenes ahead of Oliver Glasner‘s first season in charge, with two new signings already made. Centre-back Chadi Riad from Real Betis was the first to arrive at Palace and, more recently, they also secured the services of attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada on a free transfer.

Now, attention appears to be on securing a new attacker after Michael Olise officially completed his move to German giants Bayern Munich. Former Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, now at Marseille, has been linked with a return to England, whereas a bid worth more than £12m has been submitted for Sporting CP winger Marcus Edwards. Juventus’ Matias Soule is also another who could become Olise’s long-term replacement, with Fabrizio Romano saying:

“Another player they've been tracking is Matias Soule but Juventus want €40 million for him. Also, West Ham United and Leicester City are interested, but €40 million is a lot of money, so not that easy. And I expect Crystal Palace to do something absolutely because Oliver Glasner, apart from obviously Daichi Kamada joining, wants one more player.”

However, an attacker closer to home appears to be of interest, with an offer now submitted to secure his services.

Crystal Palace make Emile Smith Rowe bid

According to senior Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth in the last 48 hours, Crystal Palace and Premier League rivals Fulham have both made offers to sign Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe.

However, the Gunners have turned down the proposals from Selhurst Park and Craven Cottage, with talks ongoing at Palace on whether or not to make an improved bid.

The 23-year-old has progressed through the academy with Arsenal and has gone on to make 115 senior appearances for the Gunners, scoring 18 goals and registering 13 assists in all competitions. Smith Rowe has also come in for high praise earlier in his career, with Jamie Carragher waxing lyrical over his displays back in 2021.

“Emile Smith Rowe will get England caps, absolutely no doubt. There are so many good young players. He'll have to bide his time, there are other young players ahead of him right now but I absolutely love that lad.

“I always want him to do well, you're urging him on. To watch him in full flow, I've said he's the best player in the Premier League running the ball.

“He's so exciting, the pace, moving with the ball. He's a special talent. He can pop up in different positions, he has that ability to play all four positions up top and that's a real bonus.”

He struggled for game time under Mikel Arteta last season though, playing under 500 minutes of football in total, so a move away could be just what is required.