Sky Sports have delivered an update on Sean Dyche's position as Everton manager after the defeat to Bournemouth, continuing yet another underwhelming season under the Englishman.

Dyche battling to save Everton job

The Blues were beaten 1-0 on the South coast on Saturday afternoon, and while there was no shame in losing to a team enjoying a good campaign, the performance was insipid from start to finish. Everton didn't manage a single shot on target against the Cherries, with the travelling supporters let down by their team, meaning they have now scored just 15 goals in 19 Premier League matches this season.

It's no surprise that Dyche is now feeling the heat, considering the Blues are languishing in 16th place in the table, and alternatives are being linked with replacing him at Goodison Park. Massimilano Allegri is one of those, with the veteran Italian a six-time Serie A champion as a manager, winning five league titles with Juventus and one for AC Milan.

Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter has also been mentioned as an option for Everton, although it does now look as though he is the front-runner to replace Julen Lopetegui at West Ham, with the Spaniard reportedly on the verge of being sacked.

Friedkin Group looking at next steps after Bournemouth defeat

According to a fresh claim from Sky Sports, The Friedkin Group are "reviewing" Dyche's situation at Everton, following the defeat to Bournemouth. The owners "have been making an assessment since the final whistle at the weekend", looking at "what next steps to take" in the process.

For Dyche, this isn't exactly a positive update, with Dan Friedkin and Co clearly considering the idea of making a change in the dugout, following such a flat season at Goodison to date.

Going into this campaign back in August, there was hope that Everton could avoid yet another relegation battle in the Premier League, but the same shortcomings have again been on show, not least a lack of entertainment value and firepower in the final third.

Speaking on Sky Sports about the situation, Jamie Carragher suggested that Dyche isn't a popular figure overall with Blues fans, further suggesting that he is no longer the man for the job: "The Everton fans have almost had a respect rather than a love for Sean Dyche for the job he has done in terms of keeping Everton up after Frank Lampard.

"Last season, without the points deduction, they actually would have finished above Brighton. But this has been a real-drop off."

At this point, it would be a real surprise if Dyche was still Everton manager come the beginning of next season, at which point the Blues will be in their new stadium and hopefully still in the Premier League.

It may be that the owners stick with him until the end of the campaign, considering he has shown he can keep his side in the division in the past, but if a change was made before then, the 53-year-old could have few complaints.