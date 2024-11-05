Nottingham Forest have reportedly made contact to sign a "machine" in what would be Edu Gaspar’s first signing involved at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest flying under Nuno and agree Edu deal

It is a brilliant time to be a Reds supporter following their fine start to the Premier League season under Nuno Espirito Santo. The 50-year-old’s first full season in charge of Forest couldn’t have started any better, with five wins, four draws and just one defeat in the first 10 games leaving them in the Champions League places.

A recent 3-0 win over West Ham saw Chris Wood, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ola Aina get on the scoresheet, with Forest now preparing for another City Ground clash with Newcastle United before a trip to Arsenal.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis appears to have secured the services of ex-Arsenal man Edu Gaspar, with the sporting director leaving the Emirates in recent days. It has been claimed that Edu has agreed a deal in principle to take up a role with Marinakis, who owns Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave.

Reports have suggested that Marinakis has been pursuing Edu since the summer and plans to give him a role as chief executive across all clubs, tripling his wages in the process. Edu could therefore be behind a number of new transfer dealings at the City Ground, and it looks as if his first target has emerged.

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Forest are interested in signing Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel and have made contact over a potential deal. However, Tel isn’t looking to leave the Allianz Arena on loan in January, with fellow Bundesliga side Werder Bremen also keen on the 19-year-old’s services.

Tel is under contract with Bayern until 2029 and despite being 19 years of age, has already made 76 senior appearances for the German giants after joining in 2022, where former Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said the striker was "one of the biggest talents in Europe" and "there were a lot of clubs who wanted to sign him".

Capable of playing as a left winger or through the middle, the France U21 international has scored 16 goals and provided six assists for Bayern.

He could therefore be an ideal option to rival Wood, Forest’s free-scoring striker, for the second half of the season, as Nuno’s side look for a top-half finish and possibly more come May.

Previously linked with Chelsea, Tel has already been hailed as a “two-footed ball-striking machine”, however, it seems as if a transfer could prove tricky, although transfer expert Edu will look to work his magic.