Everton have agreed a deal to bring a 6ft 5 player to Goodison Park, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Over the weekend, the Toffees began their Premier League campaign with a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion. This will not have been the start that Sean Dyche would have wanted, as he tries to avoid a repeat of last season’s troubles.

Related Everton could repeat their Iwobi masterclass in move for "remarkable" star Sean Dyche will be desperate to land a couple of new signings between now and the end of the month

Everton’s summer signings

The Merseyside club has been very busy in this transfer window so far, as Everton try to put together a squad that sees them move away from the relegation places and back to competing in the top half.

Everton secured their Premier League status towards the end of last season, but it is now down to Dyche and co to improve the club and avoid a situation like that again. Therefore, it has been no surprise to see Everton react in this transfer window like they have, as the club hopes new arrivals can help them improve and become a better team.

So far in this summer transfer window, Everton have added five new players to their squad, and they include Jack Harrison returning on loan once again from Leeds United, Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa, Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille, Jake O’Brien from Lyon, and Jesper Lindstrom from Napoli.

Lindstrom joined the Toffees on a loan deal until the end of the season, with the club then having the option to buy him. While, as stated, Harrison has also joined the club on a loan deal, the three other signings have cost the club a hefty amount of money so far this summer.

Everton's summer signings Signed from Jack Harrison Leeds United Tim Iroegbunam Aston Villa Iliman Ndiaye Marseille Jesper Lindstrom Napoli Jake O'Brien Lyon

These arrivals come amid Everton also seeing a handful of players leave the club for a decent amount of money. The club has sold midfielder Amadou Onana to Aston Villa, while Ben Godfrey has joined Italian side Atalanta, and Lewis Dobbin has also joined Villa.

But with still over a week left of the transfer window, Everton could be about to add to their five arrivals so far with a fresh addition in their goalkeeping department.

Everton are in talks to sign Asmir Begovic

According to Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam, Bosnia and Herzegovina international Asmir Begovic was in talks with Everton over a potential return to the football club.

Begovic signed for the Toffees in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer after leaving AFC Bournemouth, and he went on to spend two years at the club before leaving in 2023 to join QPR.

The goalkeeper is now a free agent once again after leaving the Rs at the end of last season, and according to this update, he could be set to re-join Everton, as his experience in the dressing room could be key for Dyche and this Everton team.

The 37-year-old spent the last 12 months with the West London side, as he played 46 times for the club in all competitions, 45 of which came in the Championship. Begovic kept 13 clean sheets in the second tier last season, as he played a big role in QPR beating the drop and staying in the Championship.

Now, Romano has said that a one-year deal has been agreed, with a medical due this week.

The 6ft 5 goalkeeper was labelled “fantastic” by QPR boss Marti Cifuentes last season, as he helped the club secure a 1-0 win, which helped them on their way to safety.