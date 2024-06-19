Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe could seal a transfer hijack after talks with a top agent, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Man Utd eye signings after Ten Hag stay

After deciding to keep Erik ten Hag as manager, Ratcliffe and INEOS’ full focus will be on their first transfer window in charge at Old Trafford.

There could be a number of incomings and outgoings, with Jadon Sancho, Casemiro, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Mason Greenwood possibly joining Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial out of the club.

In terms of arrivals, Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton appears to be at the top of the defensive shortlist, with personal terms already agreed with the 21-year-old. Those on Merseyside want £70m to sell the centre-back after Man Utd made an opening bid in the region of £35m plus add-ons.

Arrivals in attack also appear to be wanted, with Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee heavily linked in recent months. And now, a move to Manchester is seemingly gathering pace.

According to Plettenberg, Man Utd have held concrete talks with Zirkzee‘s top agent Kia Joorabchian and there is now a “good” chance the Red Devils can hijack AC Milan’s deal for the Bologna forward.

Ten Hag is personally keen on signing his fellow Dutchman, who is at Euro 2024, with United working on a total agreement as a result.

Meanwhile, David Ornstein of The Athletic has said: “Man Utd exploring deal for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee. Interest advanced + dialogue with striker’s camp - 23yo among multiple options. No club-to-club talks yet but MUFC considering approach + aware of €40m buyout clause in contract.”

It looks as if a Man Utd move for Zirkzee now has a real chance of materialising, and the 23-year-old could provide fierce competition for Rasmus Hojlund going forward.

Valued at a career-high €50m by Transfermarkt, United could be getting themselves a bargain by exercising his £34m release clause ahead of AC Milan. Zirkzee scored 11 goals and registered five assists in 34 Serie A appearances last season, catching the eye of analyst Ben Mattison, who said in January:

“Joshua Zirkzee is one of the most intelligent 9 right now Facilitator of build-up play to escape swamped areas, drops deep to help the team evade the press, elite spatial awareness. 6’4” but turns like he’s 5’9”, loves a Cruyff turn. An elite potential ST.

“Zirkzee has been on fire this season for Bologna One of the most complete ST’s in 23/24. A creator, physical presence, ball-striking, dribbling & taking on defenders, Zirkzee has the fundamentals to compete with the very best strikers.”

High praise indeed, and by the looks of things, we could be seeing the Netherlands forward turning out at Old Trafford next season.