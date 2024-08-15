Ipswich Town appear to be working on a loan deal to sign another new midfielder who is at the peak of his powers.

Ipswich Town’s summer signings

Kieran McKenna and the Tractor Boys are preparing for their Premier League opener this weekend as they entertain Liverpool at Portman Road on Saturday lunchtime.

It has been a fairly productive window in the transfer market since winning promotion from the Championship, bringing in six new players on permanent transfers.

Ipswich Town summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Omari Hutchinson Chelsea €23.5m Jacob Greaves Hull City €21.5m Liam Delap Manchester City €17.85m Arijanet Muric Burnley €9.55m Conor Townsend West Brom €590,000 Ben Johnson West Ham Free transfer

Around £60m has been spent by those higher up at the club, but it looks as if more additions could be made before the deadline on August 30.

For example, reports recently have claimed that Fenerbahçe winger Ryan Kent could be on his way to Ipswich after the club had a bid accepted in the region of £2.5m.

That story has gone quiet, however, links to Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips have emerged from Sky Sports. The former Leeds United midfielder has struggled for game time at the Etihad and could look to revive his career at Portman Road, with an agreement now reached for a season-long loan.

Phillips isn’t the only midfield target, though. Reports earlier this month claimed that contact had been made for Napoli midfielder Jean Cajuste. It looked as if he was on his way to rivals Brentford instead, however, that transfer has stalled and it looks as if Ipswich are looking to pounce.

Ipswich Town in talks for Cajuste – Sky Sports

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Ipswich Town are now in talks over a straight loan deal for Cajuste after his move to Brentford broke down.

Meanwhile, journalist Sacha Tavolieri has added that Napoli and Ipswich have had an agreement for a loan without an option to buy until the rest of the season for around three weeks, with discussions ongoing between the player and the Tractor Boys.

Cajuste is primarily a central midfielder who can also play in a holding role and made the move to Napoli in 2023 from Stade Reims. Now 25 years of age, the Sweden international is at the peak of his powers with a career-high Transfermarkt valuation of €10m.

So far with Napoli, Cajuste has made 35 appearances in all competitions, however, he has also racked up 139 games of senior experience with Reims, FC Midtjylland and Orgryte.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has also hailed him in the past, saying: "21 years of age. Excellent performance in an extremely important game for Midtjylland. The future of Swedish football."