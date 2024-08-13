Ipswich Town are interested in signing a new £150,000-per-week "monster", according to an update from Sky Sports.

Ipswich Town’s summer signings

It has been quite the two years at Portman Road under manager Kieran McKenna, who has taken the Tractor Boys from League One to the Premier League in successive seasons.

Back-to-back automatic promotions has resulted in Ipswich now preparing for a top-flight return which begins on Saturday lunchtime against Liverpool. Due to the club’s rise, new signings have been required, as they look to survive in the Premier League, with more than £60m spent on six new players so far.

Ipswich Town summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Omari Hutchinson Chelsea €23.5m Jacob Greaves Hull City €21.5m Liam Delap Manchester City €17.85m Arijanet Muric Burnley €9.55m Conor Townsend West Brom €590,000 Ben Johnson West Ham Free transfer

The latest to arrive was full-back Conor Townsend, who said after joining: “I’m delighted to be here. To play in the Premier League again is a big challenge for me and this kind of opportunity doesn’t come around very often so I jumped at the chance.

“The move came around quite quickly and I’m excited to get started. I have had good conversations with the Manager and everyone speaks very highly of him, so I’m looking forward to getting started and working under him. I played against Ipswich twice last season and both were very tough games. What the team was able to achieve last season was special, so I’m excited to be a part of it now.”

More players could join Townsend before the deadline at the end of the month, with winger Ryan Kent seemingly among the targets. Reports in Turkey have even claimed Ipswich have had a bid accepted, but as we know, a move is yet to go through. Now, a new name has emerged on the club’s transfer wishlist.

Ipswich Town want to sign Kalvin Phillips

According to Sky Sports on Monday lunchtime, Ipswich Town are interested in signing Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City.

“We’re just hearing that Ipswich are among the clubs interested in Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City.”

Phillips has struggled since his move from Leeds United to Man City and went out on loan to West Ham for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

On £150,000-a-week at the Etihad, Phillips has been called a “monster” by Yannick Bolasie and Pep Guardiola did recently hint that the England international has his confidence back.

“He is a central midfielder, but I said many times Kalvin likes to see all the game in front of him. When he is in the middle surrounded by players he struggles a little bit. But he helped us a lot in the last couple of games on tour. I should have seen that before. His confidence is back.”

Now, a move to Portman Road could be on the cards, with Phillip potentially rivalling the likes of Sam Morsy, Jack Taylor and Massimo Luongo.