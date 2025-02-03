Tottenham Hotspur have now received a major update on their pursuit of Bayern Munich attacker Mathys Tel, with Sky Sports sharing breaking news live on air during their deadline day coverage.

Spurs chasing Mathys Tel

Tottenham have been attempting to make multiple additions to their squad in the final days of the winter transfer window, and one of their attacking targets has emerged as Tel.

Daniel Levy even travelled to hold talks over a deal for the 19-year-old just a few days ago, but the move was held up by the player's initial reluctance to move to north London.

Levy was unsuccessful in his attempt to convince the forward, however, which led the Lilywhites to start assessing their options, including Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface.

There has now been a promising new update on Spurs' pursuit of Tel, however, with Sky Sports revealing he has now changed his mind and is now willing to make the move.

"Well we say never say never on deadline day, this is absolutely incredible. Wow, breaking news according to my colleague Florian Plettenberg in Germany - Mathys Tel has done a U-turn and said yes to Tottenham Hotspur."

Fabrizio Romano has since shared an image of the Frenchman on a flight to London with his agent, while also revealing the deal is set to be a straight loan until the end of the season.

Huge twist on deadline day

Florian Plettenberg has described the development as an "incredible twist", given that the starlet seemed to have decided against a move to north London, and the reporter has now explained why he ultimately changed his mind.

"He has reconsidered his decision. He was in talks with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham. I'm convinced that in the end Spurs have presented the best project in order to get match practice. This is the most important for Tel.

"Now it's up to Postecoglou to place him in the right position. He's not a winger, he's a striker. Let him strike, let him score goals!"

The Sky journalist has lauded the Bayern ace as "unbelievable", and there are plenty of signs he could be a fantastic addition to Ange Postecoglou's squad.

Although game time has been limited last season, the teenager amassed 12 goal contributions in 30 Bundesliga games last term, and he has showcased his versatility by playing on both wings and at striker.

Having picked up an impressive win at Brentford yesterday, and strengthened their squad considerably in the latter stages of the transfer window, Tottenham will now be hoping they can get their season back on track and start moving up the Premier League table.