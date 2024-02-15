Crystal Palace chiefs have been sent a warning about heavily-linked prospective new manager Oliver Glasner, with the Austrian currently in pole position to succeed Roy Hodgson as Eagles head coach.

Parish has been looking for Hodgson replacements

Palace's dismal 2023/2024 campaign, which has left them hovering above the relegation zone, has resulted in a plethora of reports suggesting club chairman Steve Parish has been searching for a new manager over the last few weeks.

Alongside Glasner, Palace have been eyeing the likes of Julen Lopetegui and Kieran McKenna (Ed Aarons), but now widespread reports are tipping the former as a major favourite to take the manager's job.

Glasner, who's won the Europa League with former club Eintracht Frankfurt, also boasts a German cup final and Austrian second division title on his CV.

Crystal Palace's worst-performing players per 90 in the league this season (with over 10 appearances) Match Rating (via WhoScored) Naouirou Ahamada 6.07 Nathaniel Clyne 6.37 Chris Richards 6.43 Sam Johnstone 6.44 Joel Ward 6.48

The 49-year-old, who prefers deploying a 3-4-2-1 formation, is currently without a club after departing Eintracht last year - giving Palace a free run at his hire as they attempt to resurrect their dwindling season and avoid relegation.

Glaser has been linked with the Tottenham and West Ham jobs in recent years, all while being called a "meticulous" and thoroughly detailed tactician.

“He’s very structured, very well organised, meticulous, observes the opposition very closely and prepares the team very well for them,” said former Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac to the Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung (via Bundesliga).

“He doesn’t just let Eintracht run their boots off. He adjusts tactics, tries to simulate the opponent during the week in training. Oliver has transferred his ideas of football well to his team because he works methodically, because there’s no chopping and changing.”

Sharing further detail on Glasner amid Palace's ongoing talks to appoint him, Sky Sports reporter Kevin Hatchard has done a thorough background check.

Crystal Palace chiefs sent Glasner warning

Taking to X, he says Palace could make a "really interesting" appointment in Glasner, going on to warn club chiefs that they need to be "prepared" for his demanding aura.

"If #cpfc do hire Oliver Glasner, it’s a really interesting appointment," wrote Hatchard.

"Led Wolfsburg to Champions League qualification against the odds, and then won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt and also led them to the German Cup final.

"Tactically Glasner is very adept. Presses smartly, and able to adjust that press when needed. Wants his teams to be physical, and is good at organising a defensive unit. Tends to have an honest relationship with his players, but is demanding.

"Fascinated to see what he does if he gets the job. Speaks excellent English, so no communication issues there. Rate him highly as a coach, but those above him would have to be prepared to have a demanding coach who would want a say on how the squad is shaped going forward."

It appears Parish and co may well have to concede some control if they opt for Glasner's appointment, or this may well be a move destined to eventually unravel.