Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has shared some news on Tottenham and their transfer plans as Spurs chiefs hold internal talks.

Ange wants summer signings as he plots Spurs rebuild

The north Londoners will look to strengthen this summer, as manager Ange Postecoglou suggests, by stating there is still a lot of work to do on his current squad.

"We’ve got a lot of work to do still on the squad and I don’t think we’re anywhere near where we want to be," said Postecoglou on potential Tottenham transfer activity.

"It probably will take a little bit more than three windows to get there, for sure. Just in terms of the robustness, adaptability and compatibility of the squad, I think there's still a fair bit of change we need to do.

"I certainly don't think we're one or two players away from getting to where I want us to be, nowhere near it. Some of that will be natural evolution. Some of it hopefully means we continue to get the improvement we've had this year from some of our players. If that happens over the next 12 months, then yeah we'll be in a great position."

One of the areas which technical director Johan Lange and the club wish to strengthen is in midfield, where they could soon find themselves short.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is nearing the final 12 months of his contract, and reports suggest that the Dane may well depart N17 this summer.

As a result, Spurs are thought to be eyeing Hojbjerg successors for the next transfer window. Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is among the names targeted by Tottenham, while Atalanta midfielder Ederson has been linked as well.

Ederson's best games for Atalanta in Serie A over 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Atalanta 3-0 Monza 8.59 Atalanta 2-0 Genoa 8.40 Atalanta 5-0 Frosinone 7.71 Atalanta 3-2 AC Milan 7.55 Atalanta 1-0 Lecce 7.54

The Brazilian could be a far cheaper alternative to Gallagher, as some reports claim he could exit his club for just £30 million later this year, despite his importance to Atalanta.

Tottenham chiefs talking about signing Ederson

Sharing an update for GiveMeSport, Sky reporter Bridge has now claimed that Ederson is a name under discussion at Tottenham ahead of the summer window.

“Ederson’s a name who's been in discussion at Tottenham," said Bridge. "I think it's an area where Spurs will consider adding a genuine No. 6. You see some of their midfielders pushing forward a lot more. They’ve got Bissouma, who is quite inconsistent at times.

"He's a very, very, very good player on his day, but then maybe he has the odd injury and the odd sending-off, and it takes him quite a while to adapt. Of course, you've got Bentancur’s injury situation. He's back but hasn't hit the heights we know he can do yet. So, that area is something they will look at again in the summer.”