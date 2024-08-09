Leeds United have agreed to the terms set by a club to sign a "remarkable" attacker on loan, with the decision now up to the player, according to Sky Sports.

Leeds transfer rumours

The Whites are gearing up for their Championship opener against Portsmouth on Saturday lunchtime, with Daniel Farke and his side looking to go one better than last season.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Farke was quizzed on the club’s transfer plans for the remainder of the campaign, saying: “Two or three positions we have to strengthen a bit more. So far, so good, but we’re not the finished product yet.”

He then added: “You can never have enough. Every manager wants more. I would have loved to keep Summerville, Gray and to add even more quality but to be honest, that’s not the point. I know we’re in great talks, I totally believe in our owners, they are ambitious and back us. We have to stick to the rules, in the years before we had some tricky decisions in transfer sums and salaries.”

Related Alongside Rowe: Leeds keen on £6.8m star who could be their next Gruev Daniel Farke could dip his toe back into the German market to capture this gem for Leeds United.

A replacement for Crysencio Summerville appears to be at the top of the to-do list at Elland Road, and there have been two players heavily linked - Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe and Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. A verbal £7m offer was made for Rowe, whereas Rak-Sakyi would be coming in on loan.

Recent reports stated that the player had reached a full agreement to join rivals Sheffield United on loan, dealing Leeds a blow in the process. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case just yet, with Leeds and the 49ers Enterprises seemingly still in the race.

Leeds agree terms for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi loan

Sky Sports reporters Lyall Thomas, Tim Thornton and Michael Bridge provided an update on the situation regarding Rak-Sakyi within Sky Sports’ transfer centre on Thursday evening. They claim that Sheffield United are leading the race ahead of Leeds and Hull, however, the player is yet to decide and the Whites have “agreed to the terms of the loan with Crystal Palace”.

“Sheffield United are believed to be the frontrunners for the signing of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan. The Yorkshire club have agreed to the terms of the loan with Crystal Palace - but so have Leeds and Hull. There is still work to do on the transfer and the player is yet to make a final decision. But he could be registered at a Championship club in time to feature on the first day of the EFL season.”

Rak-Sakyi, hailed as “remarkable” by former Palace boss Roy Hodgson, scored two goals in his only pre-season outing for the Eagles against Crawley Town last month.

Capable of playing on the right or left wing, the 21-year-old could be a shrewd addition for the campaign to rival the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Dan James and Georginio Rutter, making this one to watch.