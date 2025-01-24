Leeds United are “interested” in signing a £6m "machine" who Liverpool officials were recently impressed by.

Leeds return to the top of the Championship with 2-0 win over Norwich

The Whites returned to the top of the Championship table on Wednesday evening, with a 2-0 win over Norwich City at Elland Road.

Manor Solomon and Dan James both scored and provided an assist in the midweek victory, with attention now turning to Monday’s crucial trip to promotion rivals Burnley.

Daniel Farke’s side are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions and are yet to add to their squad in the January transfer window.

The German’s message for new signings has been clear all month and was reemphasised in the week, where he said: “We stay awake in the market but we are not in panic mode.”

Some players who have been linked with moves to Elland Road include Aston Villa attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendia and striker Willem Geubbels from Swiss side FC St. Gallen. However, additions at the back could also be on the agenda, especially with Pascal Struijk currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Leeds interested in signing £6m machine – Sky Sports

According to Sky Sports reporter Philipp Hinze, Leeds are “interested” in signing Nordsjaelland left-back Daniel Svensson. However, Red Bull owned RB Leipzig are also keen on the Sweden international, who is valued at up to €7m (£6m).

“Daniel Svensson is on the list of RB Leipzig. 22-year-old Swede, currently under contract with Nordsjaelland. Left-back, 1.83m tall. Also interesting for the summer. Initial loose talks have taken place. Fits the LV profile. Not hot yet. Realistic price: €6-7 million. Leeds is also interested in the player.”

Svensson is 22 years of age and has made more than 150 appearances for Nordsjaelland over the last four years, 19 of which have come during the current campaign. He also has experience of playing in central midfield and as a left midfielder, so he could be a shrewd addition for the Whites.

Svensson has also been catching the eye of some Premier League giants, with Arsenal and Manchester City scouting the player and Liverpool chiefs being left impressed after they watched the full-back.

Svensson's career stats by position Appearances Goals Assists Left-back 68 6 5 Central midfield 44 3 9 Left midfield 19 0 2 Right-back 7 0 0 Right midfield 5 0 1 Defensive midfield 5 0 3 Centre-back 3 0 0

Former teammate Jeppe Tverskov also previously hailed Svensson, labelling him as a “machine”: “Sometimes, you see that if you can do a bit of everything, you end up being a reserve. But [Svensson] doesn’t because he is so good.

“He is a machine. He has a strong body and can run a lot. During the time when we played almost every three days, there were many who played many minutes. The only difference was that, in every eternal fight, he had 13 kilometers in him. It is very impressive.”

Leeds’ current first-choice left-back, Junior Firpo, is out of contract at Elland Road in the summer, and there are no immediate signs of a new deal, so perhaps the 49ers and Farke view Svensson as a potential replacement for the Spaniard.