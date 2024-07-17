Another Leeds United player is on course to leave Elland Road after Glen Kamara, with a "verbal agreement" now close.

Kamara leaves Leeds for Rennes

So far this summer for the 49ers Enterprises and Daniel Farke, the outgoings have significantly outweighed the incomings, with Joe Rodon, Joe Rothwell and Alex Cairns the only senior arrivals for the Whites.

Kamara became the latest player to leave the Whites, moving to France to sign for Rennes after just one year in Yorkshire.

Speaking after his move became official, Kamara explained why he chose to sign for Rennes. “I had very good first contacts with the managers. I came here because the club has ambition. I know that it was built in particular thanks to the training of great players, it is a talent factory. I hope my experience will help to have the best possible season. There are plenty of assets here to succeed.”

Kamara has joined Archie Gray in leaving Leeds, with the teenager moving to Tottenham in a £40m transfer. Elsewhere, fringe players Marc Roca, Charlie Cresswell, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Kristoffer Klaesson, Jamie Shackleton and Luke Ayling have all left on permanent transfers, whereas Sam Greenwood, Darko Gyabi and Sonny Perkins have departed on loan.

Now, it looks as if yet another permanent exit is on the cards after Kamara.

Rasmus Kristensen close to joining Frankfurt from Leeds

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Leeds right-back Rasmus Kristensen is wanted by Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. The two clubs are in direct talks over a transfer which could be a permanent or a loan with either an option or obligation to buy and a "verbal agreement is close".

Kristensen cost Leeds £11m back in 2022, with the Denmark international arriving from RB Salzburg. The 27-year-old was a regular under Jesse Marsch and made 30 appearances for the club during the relegation campaign.

He was one of a number of Whites players who had a relegation release clause inserted into his contract, allowing him to join AS Roma on loan.

In Italy, he played alongside former Leeds defender Llorente and made 31 appearances in all competitions, but it looks as if a reunion at Frankfurt with another former Whites centre-back, Koch, is now on the cards.

It’ll leave Leeds and Farke with no senior right-back on the books, showing how signings in that area of the pitch are desperately needed. Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogle has been linked with filling the right-back void at Elland Road, although bids in the region of £4m have been turned down so far.