Leeds United and owners the 49ers Enterprises are now already in talks to sign another forward after their deal for Manor Solomon.

Solomon becomes sixth Leeds signing

The Whites could be one of the busiest sides in the final days of the window, looking to add to Daniel Farke’s squad further and they completed their sixth signing of the summer with Solomon joining on a season-long loan from Tottenham. There is no buy option for the Israel international, who admitted he is fit and ready to go after moving to Elland Road. Solomon, talking to LUTV, said:

“I am really happy to be here. I've heard a lot about the club, about its fans, about the heritage, the history. I know it's a massive club in England and I'm looking forward to seeing the fans and to meet them all.

“As soon as the interest from Leeds came, I started to look for the players, for the coach and I've spoken with the manager and he explained to me about the style of playing, about the players that there are in Leeds.

“I know there is a group of great lads, young people with great desire, with great techniques and I'm looking forward to playing with them and to help them in the best way I can. I just want to get going.

“Obviously I had a really tough season last season. I had an injury that happened in the beginning of the season and then for the majority of the season, I couldn't play football. But now I am fit and I'm ready to go, I'm ready to show myself again.

“I'm ready to go back to the biggest levels again and hopefully we'll have a great season here at Leeds. We have one goal and everyone knows our goal, hopefully we'll do it together."

The winger looks set to rival the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Dan James, Brenden Aaronson and Largie Ramazani for a starting spot, but he could soon be joined by another attacker in Yorkshire.

Leeds in talks for Roland Sallai

According to Sky Sports reporters Dennis Bayer and Philipp Hinze on Tuesday, Leeds are in talks to sign Roland Sallai from Freiburg, with the player open to a deal.

Bayer said: “Sky Info: Leeds United is interested in Freiburg's Roland Sallai. There are talks. The Athletic also reports. In addition to Leeds, a club from Ligue 1 is also interested in the Hungarian international. Sallai is open to a transfer.”

Hinze reported: “Sky Info: LUFC expresses interest in Freiburg's Roland Sallai. There is already contact between the player and the club. The exchange is concrete. A French first division club is also interested in Sallai. The Athletic also reports on Leeds' interest. Sallai is open to a new challenge.”

The 27-year-old, a Hungary international, is valued at €9m (£7.5m) by Freiburg, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri and can play as a right-winger, left-winger or second striker, as per Transfermarkt.

A midfielder and full-back are also wanted at Elland Road before the deadline, according to The Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth, so the 49ers could be working right up until 11pm on Friday.