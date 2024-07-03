Leeds United have received a big bid to sell another star after parting ways with Archie Gray.

Leeds sell Gray to Spurs and sign Rodon

The Whites and the 49ers Enterprises have completed their first major incoming and outgoing of the summer transfer window, with Gray signing for Tottenham and Joe Rodon coming the other way in a permanent deal.

Spurs have paid £40m for Gray, whereas Leeds forked out £10m to bring Rodon back to Elland Road following a successful loan spell last season.

Explaining the decision to sell Gray, Leeds said: “Whilst we understand that supporters will be hugely disappointed to lose such a homegrown talent, and a family name so synonymous with Leeds United, the move improves the club’s chance to compete for automatic promotion next season by increasing our ability to build a competitive squad within the league’s financial control regulations. Everyone at Leeds United is heartbroken to see one of our own depart.”

Now, it looks as if the club have received another big offer for a star player, but are taking a different approach with the books seemingly balanced after cashing in on Gray.

Leeds reject Georginio Rutter bid

Sky Sports reported on Tuesday evening that Leeds have now rejected a £30m offer from Brighton & Hove Albion for Georginio Rutter.

“Breaking transfer news to bring you – we’ve already told you that Archie Gray has left Leeds for Tottenham, Leeds, though, are resisting attempts by another Premier League club to try and lure away another of their top players.

“That is Georginio Rutter, because they have rejected a £30m bid for Rutter from Brighton. Rutter had a pretty good season last time around in the Championship – eight goals and 16 assists – one of the main players in Leeds’ promotion push.”

Interestingly, Brighton have already held talks over a move for Crysencio Summerville last month but have now turned their attention to Rutter. The fan favourite at Elland Road reported back to Thorp Arch for pre-season alongside his teammates and the Whites appear to be in a strong position when it comes to keeping their star players after selling Gray.

Rutter could once again be key for Leeds in 2024/25 and he came in for praise from Jeff Stelling last season, who said: "Everybody laughed at Georginio Rutter when he first came to this country and he couldn’t hit a barn door. But now he looks like a class act. The biggest thing in Leeds’ favour of course is Elland Road."