Leeds United are also looking to sign a defender alongside Southampton forward Cameron Archer, as per Sky Sports.

Farke addresses any potential late Leeds transfer activity

The Whites are yet to make a January signing for Daniel Farke, who was once again quizzed at Thursday’s press conference on any late-day arrivals at Elland Road. “The news is that I have to survive one more press conference”, Farke said on Leeds’ transfer plans.

“I spoke quite open with the whole situation - I'm not a big friend of the January window. Options are limited or overpriced. You always need to do something if you have injuries. If you are top of the league and have a really good season.

“To improve a team playing such a good season, bringing someone in could be risky. We will stay awake for the last hour of the window. We will do something if all boxes are ticked. This group is top of the league after 29 games. We need players who have the right quality, character and is affordable. If not, then we stick with what we've got.”

Leeds have been linked with a number of players throughout the window, with Southampton forward Archer the latest target to talk about. The Whites have been in discussions over a deal and have had an approach knocked back by the Saints, who are currently rock bottom of the Premier League.

Should Archer arrive, he’d challenge Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph in attack with Patrick Bamford currently injured. Bamford has missed large parts of the season, as has defender Max Wober, with the two the only doubts for Saturday’s match with Cardiff City.

Leeds eyeing new defensive addition with Archer

As per Sky Sports’ transfer centre, alongside a move for striker Archer, Leeds are also looking at adding to their defensive options before the deadline, something which Farke mentioned during his press conference.

“The number 10 is an option is something that would be interesting. There are two positions where we will stay awake - the striker with ongoing problems with Bamford and also the centre-back position. I trust my group.”

No names are mentioned, but it does make sense considering the injury issues with Wober and Pascal Struijk, who has recently returned to training.

“He (Struijk) is back in team training since Tuesday. If he handles the load in the next couple of days, then he is [in contention]. Patrick Bamford is another concern. Sadly, we had to manage Max Wober, on Tuesday his knee made some problems again. So these are two concerns. Apart from that all are back in training.”

The pair’s troubles have resulted in Ethan Ampadu once again dropping back into a defensive role alongside Joe Rodon. In recent weeks, the Wales internationals have kept clean sheets against Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich City, and Burnley.

Newcastle United’s Matt Targett has been linked with a move to Leeds, with reports even claiming a final round of talks have been scheduled. Full-back Junior Firpo and Sam Byram are both out of contract in the summer, so perhaps Targett is being viewed as a potential replacement for one of the two.

Meanwhile, Botafogo defensive midfielder Danilo Barbosa, who can also play at centre-back when needed, has also been offered to Leeds for £2m, so he too could be one to keep an eye on in the final days of the window.