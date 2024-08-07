Leeds United and the 49ers Enterprises are now interested in signing a new signing "top talent", according to Sky Sports.

Leeds want at least three more signings before transfer deadline

The Whites and Daniel Farke have made four signings so far this summer, with Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns and Jayden Bogle arriving on permanent deals, whereas Joe Rothwell has joined on loan.

The departure list has significantly outweighed the incoming list, though, with Crysencio Summerville’s move to West Ham the latest blow for Leeds.

Leeds United's summer sales New club Fee (Transfermarkt) Archie Gray Tottenham £34.7m Crysencio Summerville West Ham £25.1m Glen Kamara Rennes £8.4m Marc Roca Real Betis £3.8m Charlie Cresswell Toulouse £3.8m Diego Llorente Real Betis £2.7m Robin Koch Eintracht Frankfurt Free transfer Jamie Shackleton Sheffield United Free transfer Kristoffer Klaesson Rakow Czestochowa Free transfer Luke Ayling Middlesbrough Free transfer Ian Poveda Sunderland Free transfer Cody Drameh Hull City Free transfer Darko Gyabi Plymouth Argyle Loan Sam Greenwood Preston North End Loan Sonny Perkins Leyton Oreint Loan

Farke did say after Leeds’ final pre-season game against Valencia that they want to replace the Dutch winger but have “limited resources”.

"It's not like right now we receive a full player like Archie Gray or Cree Summerville also lots of money and right now we can spend it. At the moment we still have to pay for a few sins in the past and make sure we're in line with all the financial rules and this is also the reason why sometimes a club has to take a decision also to sell a player.

"Obviously when you ask me as a manager you always want to keep your best players and even add a few more top players but we still have the situation that we've done something not in the perfect way in former years and right now have to pay the price.

"In the last season we were pretty disciplined and careful with what we spent. We have to be careful and it's an open secret, it's not like we take all the money from a transfer like Cree and can spend it right now. We have pretty limited resources.”

A verbal £7m offer to sign Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe was made and quickly rejected, and according to The Athletic, Leeds also want a new number eight and another full-back this month. Now, a new name has emerged on the club’s transfer wishlist.

Leeds interested in Bruno Ogbus

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Leeds are interested in signing Freiburg defender Bruno Ogbus, who is described as a “top talent”. Ogbus is also wanted by Champions League giants AC Milan, who made an offer for his services earlier this month.

Still just 18 years of age, Ogbus is a Switzerland youth international who made the move to Germany with Freiburg back in 2022.

Since then, he has made a number of appearances for Freiburg’s U19s and reserve side but is yet to make his first-team debut. Leeds like what they see in Ogbus, though, so it could be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.