Liverpool are looking to beat Manchester United to a summer transfer signing that could cost them more than £50m.

Liverpool transfer rumours

The 2024 summer transfer window is expected to be a crucial one for Liverpool and new manager Arne Slot. The Dutchman will no doubt be keen to put his own stamp on a squad that has been moulded over nine years by Jurgen Klopp.

Slot will have to make some big decisions on the outings front, with Darwin Nunez's future reportedly up in the air. But it is the incomings that will likely prove key to the Reds' success in the forthcoming season as they look to push for the Premier League title once again after faltering late on last term.

Liverpool are hoping to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko this summer, who has been valued at £43m by the Dutch Eredivisie champions. The Reds are also thought to be leading the race for Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners, with Chelsea and Juventus also in the mix for the Dutchman, who has been valued at €60m (£52m) by the recently crowned Europa League champions.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Brajan Gruda, who could cost as much as €20m (£17m) to lure away from Mainz 05 this summer, while a few names from Arne Slot's past could find their way to England in the near future. Former Feyenoord captain Orkun Kokcu and current Feyenoord shot-stopper Justin Bijlow have both been tipped to make the move to Anfield.

Liverpool enter race to beat Man Utd to sign £50m+ ace

Now, as per journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Liverpool have joined Real Madrid and Manchester United in the race for Lille centre-back Leny Yoro.

It has previously been reported that the youngster will depart Lille this summer despite their qualification for European football, and could cost anywhere between £50-85m, even though the stopper is about to enter the final 12 months of his current contract.

Despite only being 18 years of age, Yoro has already racked up 60 appearances for Lille's senior side, including 44 in 2023/24. His ability to shine at a top level at such a young age has earned the Frenchman comparisons to the likes of William Saliba.

"At Marseille, I knew Boubacar Kamara, at Saint-Etienne, William Saliba and Wesley Fofana, and now there's Leny Yoro," said Lille teammate Remy Cabella. "He has all the qualities and potential to do something huge. He's very humble, and that's another of his strengths."

Moreover, manager Paulo Fonseca has also praised the defender, with his comments suggesting that he has a mentality that belies his tender years.

He said: "To me, the players don’t have age, they have quality. Because here we don’t have the possibility to buy very expensive players, we find a way to make the young players grow.

"I believe Leny [Yoro] in the next year will be at one of the best clubs in Europe. He started here at 16 with us. He is very ambitious, but very disciplined. He grew a lot but he is a kid with a big maturity, with big quality.

"I have no doubt in modern football he will be one of the best central defenders in the world."

No outfield player featured for more minutes than Yoro in last season's Ligue 1 campaign, highlighting the trust that the manager has in his player. Therefore, perhaps this is why the price tag is so high despite Yoro's contract situation.